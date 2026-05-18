Inter Toronto pathway player makes waves on the pitch

13-year-old Filippo Le Verde.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted May 18, 2026 10:10 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2026 10:18 am.

Inter Toronto of the Canadian Premier League (formerly known as York United) created a U-14 pathway team for the first time this year and after heading to tryouts, 13-year-old Filippo Le Verde got the good news that he was selected to be on the team.

Not only is Filippo a tremendous talent, he also finds time to train other kids at soccer youth clinics to help them with all aspects of the game. In addition, Filippo helps out in the community, participating in activities like litter pickup day.

Filippo Le Verde – Soccer Player

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Filippo? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

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