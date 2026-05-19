How to get to and from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is minutes from the city’s downtown core and serves as a secondary aviation gateway to the GTA.

The addition of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance facility in 2026, which came months ahead of an anticipated jump in visitors for FIFA World Cup games in Toronto, can facilitate expanded airline services south of the Canadian border.

Information on flight arrivals can be found here, and information on flight departures can be found here.

There are various ways to get to and from the island airport:

Going between the mainland and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

There are two main ways to get between the mainland and the airport: an underground tunnel or a quick ferry ride.

Inside the front doors of the main terminal/passenger tunnel access building at 2 Eireann Quay, six elevators go 100 feet below ground to connect with a tunnel that runs below Toronto Harbour. There are four moving sidewalks in the tunnel. Once under the airport on the southern end of the tunnel,

An electric ferry runs between the mainland and the airport. It takes approximately 90 seconds to make the trip. When the ferry is operating, the first trip from the mainland is at 5:15 a.m. and the last trip from the airport is 12:07 a.m. There is no charge for pedestrians and it’s $15 if travelling with a vehicle.

Airport shuttle bus

The airport offers a no-cost shuttle bus service between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the Union Station area.

The stop at the airport is located on the mainland in front of the main terminal/passenger tunnel access building. The main downtown stop is on the west side of the Fairmont Royal York (northeast corner of York Street and Front Street West and across the street from Union Station).

As of 2026, buses operate on the following schedule:

Monday to Friday : 25-minute intervals between 5 and 6:10 a.m., 15-minute intervals between 6:10 a.m. and 11 p.m., 25-minute intervals between 11 p.m. and 12:15 a.m.

: 25-minute intervals between 5 and 6:10 a.m., 15-minute intervals between 6:10 a.m. and 11 p.m., 25-minute intervals between 11 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Saturday : 25-minute intervals between 5 and 6:45 a.m., 15-minute intervals between 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 p.m., 25-minute intervals between 8:45 and 10:30 p.m.

: 25-minute intervals between 5 and 6:45 a.m., 15-minute intervals between 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 p.m., 25-minute intervals between 8:45 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday: 25-minute intervals between 5 and 6:20 a.m., 15-minute intervals between 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 p.m., 25-minute intervals between 11 p.m. and 12:15 a.m.

The trip takes around 15 minutes, depending on traffic. Click here to access a live shuttle bus tracker.

TTC (Toronto Transit Commission)

Two TTC streetcar routes are located a short distance away from the main terminal/passenger tunnel access building at the southern end of Eireann Quay.

The 509 Harbourfront streetcar has eastbound (toward Union Station around 12 minutes away) and westbound (toward Exhibition Place) stops approximately 250 metres away at Eireann Quay/Bathurst Street and Queens Quay West.

The 511 Bathurst streetcar has northbound (toward Bathurst subway station on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth) and westbound (toward Exhibition Place) stops around 350 minutes away at Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

GO Transit, UP Express and Via Rail

If you’re riding GO Transit, there are two ways to access Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Lakeshore West trains stop at Exhibition GO station approximately two kilometres west of the airport. The 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst streetcars service Exhibition Loop just outside the station and head east toward the airport.

For GO Transit bus and train riders, many routes service Toronto’s Union Station and the associated bus terminal.

Union Station is also a major stop for Union-Pearson Express (UP Express) and Via Rail trains.

Bike Share Toronto

There are several Bike Share Toronto docking stations near the airport.

Driving and rental vehicles, ridesharing

There are a few smaller parking lots at and beside Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Bookings can also be made online. Drop-off and pick-up locations are available on the mainland and at the island terminal.

There aren’t designated waiting areas for Uber and Lyft, but both rideshare companies service the airport.

Hertz, Enterprise and National have rental vehicle services at the airport.