How to get to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Located on the eastern edge of Mississauga, Toronto Pearson International Airport is the busiest airport in Canada and is approximately 25 kilometres from the heart of downtown Toronto.

The airport has two major passenger terminals: Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. The airport is serviced by more than 50 airlines with flights to more than 160 destinations.

Information on flight departures can be found here, and information on arrivals can be found here.

There are various ways to get to, from, and around Toronto Pearson airport:

Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal Link train

An automated, elevated train runs 24 hours a day at varying frequencies to provide a way for travellers and workers to navigate the airport grounds. Terminal Link train stations are located at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 (including the Sheraton Gateway hotel) and Viscount Road (value-park garage, value-park lot and the ALT Hotel).

TTC (Toronto Transit Commission)

The TTC operates several bus routes at Toronto Pearson International Airport as of May 2026:

900 Airport Express (serving Line 2 Bloor-Danforth’s Kipling subway station, The East Mall, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3)

(serving Line 2 Bloor-Danforth’s Kipling subway station, The East Mall, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3) 906 Airport-Humber College Express (serving Humberwood Loop, Humber Polytechnic North campus / Humber College station, Highway 27 and Queen’s Plate Drive, Dixon Road, Viscount Road, Viscount station (Terminal Link train), Airport Road)

(serving Humberwood Loop, Humber Polytechnic North campus / Humber College station, Highway 27 and Queen’s Plate Drive, Dixon Road, Viscount Road, Viscount station (Terminal Link train), Airport Road) 952 Lawrence West Express (serving Line 1 Yonge-University’s Lawrence and Lawrence West subway stations, Lawrence Avenue West, Scarlett Road, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3)

(serving Line 1 Yonge-University’s Lawrence and Lawrence West subway stations, Lawrence Avenue West, Scarlett Road, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3) 52A Lawrence West (serving Line 1 Yonge-University’s Lawrence and Lawrence West subway stations, Lawrence Avenue West, Scarlett Road, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3)

(serving Line 1 Yonge-University’s Lawrence and Lawrence West subway stations, Lawrence Avenue West, Scarlett Road, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3) 300A Bloor-Danforth ( Blue Night network route that replaces Line 2 Bloor-Danforth overnights serving Kennedy station, Brimley Road, Danforth Road, Danforth Avenue, Bloor Street East, Bloor-Yonge station, Bloor Street West, Kipling station, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1, Terminal 3).

( that replaces Line 2 Bloor-Danforth overnights serving Kennedy station, Brimley Road, Danforth Road, Danforth Avenue, Bloor Street East, Bloor-Yonge station, Bloor Street West, Kipling station, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1, Terminal 3). 334A Eglinton (Blue Night/overnight network route serving Malvern, Neilson Road, Centenery Hospital, Ellesmere Road, Morningside Avenue, Guildwood Parkway, Kingston Road, Eglinton Avenue East, Kennedy station, Eglinton station, Eglinton Avenue West, Cedarvale station, Mount Dennis station, Renforth Drive, Carlingview Drive, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3)

(Blue Night/overnight network route serving Malvern, Neilson Road, Centenery Hospital, Ellesmere Road, Morningside Avenue, Guildwood Parkway, Kingston Road, Eglinton Avenue East, Kennedy station, Eglinton station, Eglinton Avenue West, Cedarvale station, Mount Dennis station, Renforth Drive, Carlingview Drive, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3) 352 Lawrence West (Blue Night/overnight network route serving Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Lawrence Avenue East, Lawrence station, Lawrence Avenue West, Lawrence West station, Dixon Road, Jetliner Road, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3)

UP Express and GO Transit

The most direct way to get between downtown Toronto and Terminal 1 of the airport through transit is the Union-Pearson Express (UP Express) trains.

The total trip time is just below 30 minutes and trains run in 15-minute intervals.

On weekdays as of May 2026, the first westbound train leaves Union Station at 4:55 a.m. while the first eastbound train leaves the airport at 5:27 a.m. The last westbound train leaves at 1 a.m. while the last eastbound train leaves at 12:54 a.m. On weekends, the first trains start approximately an hour later compared to weekday trains.

UP Express trains run between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Union Station while also stopping at Weston, Mount Dennis and Bloor stations.

As of May 2026, one-way tickets for adults between the airport and downtown Toronto were $12.35. There are multiple fare classes and fares are calculated based on distance.

GO Transit has two bus routes that service the ground level of Terminal 1 as of May 2026:

Route 40 Hamilton/Richmond Hill (serving various stops, including Unionville GO station, Richmond Hill Centre, Highway 407 station, Humber Polytechnic, Square One, Hamilton GO Centre)

(serving various stops, including Unionville GO station, Richmond Hill Centre, Highway 407 station, Humber Polytechnic, Square One, Hamilton GO Centre) Route 94 Pickering/Mississauga (serving various stops, including Pickering GO station, Scarborough Town Centre’s bus terminal, Yorkdale bus terminal, Square One)

Miway (Mississauga transit) and Brampton Transit

Miway (click here for schedules) has three routes that service the ground level of Terminal 1 or Viscount station as of May 2026:

Route 7 Airport (local service with various stops, including Terminal 1, Westwood Square mall, the International Centre/Airport Road, Renforth Transitway station and City Centre Transit Terminal at Square One)

(local service with various stops, including Terminal 1, Westwood Square mall, the International Centre/Airport Road, Renforth Transitway station and City Centre Transit Terminal at Square One) Route 24 Northwest (local weekday service with various stops, including Viscount station, Westwood Square mall, the International Centre/Airport Road and Renforth Transitway station)

(local weekday service with various stops, including Viscount station, Westwood Square mall, the International Centre/Airport Road and Renforth Transitway station) Route 107 Malton Express (express service with various stops, including Viscount station, Humber Polytechnic, Westwood Square mall and City Centre Transit Terminal at Square One)

Brampton Transit (click here for schedules and maps) has two routes that service the ground level of Terminal 1 or Viscount station as of May 2026:

Route 115 Pearson Airport Express (runs between Bramalea Terminal and Terminal 1 via Bramalea Road, Bramalea GO station and Airport Road)

(runs between Bramalea Terminal and Terminal 1 via Bramalea Road, Bramalea GO station and Airport Road) Route 505 Züm Bovaird (runs between Mount Pleasant GO station and Viscount station via Bovaird Drive and Airport Road)

Regional and long-distance transportation

Toronto Pearson International Airport is serviced by many regional and long-term bus companies as of May 2026, including:

Highways

Highway 409 is the only provincial highway with direct access to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Highways 401 and 427 are immediately south and east of the airport, respectively. For visitors driving to the airport from downtown Toronto, the Gardiner Expressway connects with Highway 427 in southwestern Toronto.

Airport parking

There are several parking garages and lots across the Toronto Pearson airport property, mainly concentrated at Terminals 1 and 3 as well as surrounding Viscount station. Travellers are encouraged to reserve a parking spot ahead of time through the airport’s website.

Off-airport parking, hotel shuttles

Off-airport parking shuttles as well as hotel shuttles stop at the arrivals areas of Terminals 1 and 3.

Taxis, limos, and ridesharing

Travellers can hail licensed taxis and limos at the arrivals level of Terminals 1 and 3. Licensed taxis and limos are subject to tariffs by Toronto Pearson airport. Charges vary depending on geographic location. According to a 2026 list of charges, it can cost around $70 to get to the downtown Toronto core by taxi and $77 by limo.

Uber, Lyft and Hopp have designated pick-up locations at Terminals 1 and 3.

Passenger pick-up and drop-off areas

Vehicles are only allowed to briefly load and unload passengers at the arrivals and departures levels of Terminals 1 and 3. Vehicle idling isn’t allowed at arrival or departure areas, or on roadsides leading to terminals.

A designated “cellphone waiting area” on Network Road just north of Viscount station is available to drivers to wait for up to 45 minutes. Once their passenger(s) text or call, the driver can pick them up at an arranged spot at either Terminals 1 or 3.

Express passes can be booked online to park up to 20 minutes in covered garages at Terminals 1 and 3.

Car rentals

As of May 2026, the following companies have a presence at Terminal 1 and/or Terminal 3: Avis, Budget, Dollar/Thrifty, Enterprise, Hertz, National/Alamo.