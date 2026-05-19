How to ride and use GO Transit trains and buses

Founded in 1967, GO Transit (Government of Ontario Transit) has grown into one of North America’s major regional public transportation agencies.

Seven train lines move the majority of GO’s annual riders: Lakeshore West (Toronto-Hamilton-Niagara Falls), Lakeshore East (Toronto-Oshawa), Milton, Kitchener, Richmond Hill, Barrie and Stouffville.

The agency’s bus network provides services across many communities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, including Niagara region, Hamilton, Brantford, Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, Peel region, York region, Barrie, Durham region and Peterborough.

GO Transit routes, schedules and service alerts

To find a train or bus schedule, click here.

For a full list of GO stations and stops, click here.

Click here for a real-time listing of train departures from Union Station.

For a list of active alerts affecting trains, buses and stations, click here.

Click here for a system map.

Fares and Presto cards

GO Transit calculates all of its fares based on distance. To check how much your fare will cost based on where you board and where you’re going, click here.

Kids 12 and under ride fare-free. Seniors 65 and older, as well as youth 13 and older, qualify for reduced fares. Presto fare card users also qualify for reduced fares.

If you’re travelling on a weekend, GO offers weekend passes for unlimited travel for $10 each weekend day. Passes can be bought through the transit agency’s online ticketing platform.

Certain trips might be eligible for a refund if there are delays greater than 15 minutes. Click here for more information.

Under Ontario’s One Fare program, the secondary fare for transfers onto or from many Greater Toronto Area transit systems is waived when using a Presto fare card, a debit card or a credit card.

E-tickets for various fares can be bought online, but do not qualify under the One Fare program. Tickets must be activated at least five minutes before boarding.

Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members can ride fare-free.

GO operates under a “proof-of-payment” model and fare inspectors may check your fare cards and tickets. Failure to show that you paid could result in a fine. Riders must pay before getting on trains.

Parking at GO Transit station lots

Many GO train stations offer no-charge parking. Under the rules, a vehicle can be parked at a station for up to 48 hours consecutively.

Accessibility

In the middle of each GO train, there’s an accessibility coach staffed by a customer service agent with ramp access to get on and off the train. There are also lower-level priority seating locations for persons with disabilities and mobility devices.

GO buses are equipped with accessibility ramps for boarding.

Almost all of GO Transit’s stations are fully accessible (except for Long Branch and Mimico stations where upgrades are occurring as of May 2026).

Safety and security

Special constables/customer protective officers are primarily responsible for safety patrols across the GO network.

To report a safety concern to, or ask for assistance from, GO security personnel, text HELP to 77777.

Bikes

Bikes are allowed on GO Transit property, but there are restrictions. For example, bikes aren’t allowed on weekday trains arriving at Union Station between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. or weekday trains departing Union Station between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. due to crowding.

GO buses are equipped with two bike racks.

There are also several rules governing the use of e-bikes on GO trains, buses and stations.

Lost items

The lost and found office is located at the York concourse of Union Station in downtown Toronto. Reports of lost items can be filed online.