How to ride and use TTC subways, streetcars, light-rail lines and buses

The TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) is the third-largest public transportation system in North America and the biggest in Canada.

Officials say on average there are approximately 1.7 million passenger trips on the system daily.

The transit agency’s network of buses, streetcars, light-rail vehicles and subways reach across Toronto’s borders, and some services extend into Peel and York regions.

TTC routes, schedules and service alerts

Line 1 Yonge-University subway trains typically operate every two to three minutes during rush-hour periods and four to five minutes outside of rush hour.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway trains typically operate every two to three minutes during rush-hour periods and four to five minutes outside of rush hour.

Line 4 Sheppard subway trains typically operate every five to six minutes.

Line 5 Eglinton light-rail trains typically operate every four minutes during weekday rush-hour periods and six to 10 minutes outside of rush hour. On weekends and holidays, trains run every seven to 13 minutes.

Line 6 Finch West light-rail trains typically operate every 6.5r minutes during weekday rush-hour periods and nine to 10 minutes outside of rush hour. On weekends and holidays, trains run every nine to 13 minutes.

Click here for a list of all bus routes and the associated schedules.

Click here for a list of all streetcar routes and the associated schedules.

There are several maps to help riders navigate the system that can be found here, including a system-wide map.

For a list of active alerts affecting services, elevators, escalators and more, click here.

Hours of operation

The TTC operates 24 hours a day throughout the entire year, but hours can vary depending on the service and the route.

Line 1 Yonge-University, Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and Line 4 Sheppard generally operate between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, subway train start rolling at around 8 a.m. Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West, the newest light-rail lines in Toronto, have slightly reduced hours. First and last trip times for each station are listed on the agency’s website (Line 1, Line 2, Line 4, Line 5, Line 6). On many statutory holidays, Sunday schedules are used.

Most bus and streetcar routes operate up until 1:30 a.m. After that point and up until subway services start, the agency’s Blue Night network offers overnight bus services.

Fares and Presto cards

The cash fare for an adult as of May 2026 is $3.35, or $3.30 if using a credit card, debit card or Presto fare card (either a physical card or a digital one on the Presto app). A fare covers two hours of riding the TTC, including transfers.

Children 12 and under can ride fare-free, and riders between 13 and 19 can ride for $2.40 (cash) and $2.35 (Presto).

Seniors (65 and older) can ride for $2.30 (cash) and $2.25 (Presto).

As of September, a monthly cap at 47 fares will take effect when using the same credit card, debit card or Presto card.

Under Ontario’s One Fare program, a secondary fare when transferring between many Greater Toronto Area transit systems is waived.

Parking at TTC commuter lots

Parking lots for commuters are available at 14 subway stations: Don Mills, Ellesmere, Finch, Finch West, Highway 407, Islington, Keele, Kipling, Leslie, Pioneer Village, Sheppard West, Warden, Wilson and Yorkdale.

Paid parking is generally enforced between 5 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday to Friday, but exact rates and conditions vary by lot. There generally isn’t a charge for parking on weekends. Parking between 2 and 5 a.m., seven days a week, is prohibited.

Payments are made at the lot through coins, credit cards, or through the Green P mobile pay app.

Cell service in TTC subway network

As of May 2026, 5G cellphone service was available in all subway stations but not in all tunnelled sections. Click here to see a map of where there is service.

Accessibility

All TTC buses, streetcars and light-rail vehicles are accessible for people using wheelchairs, scooters and other assistive devices.

While all subway trains are accessible with flip-down seats and marked areas, not all subway stations are barrier-free. The following subway stations still need to have elevators installed and operational, which is expected to happen by the end of 2026: College, Islington, King, Museum and Spadina. Elevators at Old Mill station aren’t expected to be opened until 2028.

Wheel-Trans is a dedicated para-transit program to provide service for persons with disabilities.

Safety and security

TTC special constables are primarily responsible for safety-related issues on the agency’s property. Toronto police officers and private security guards also patrol the system.

Security measures on the subway system include emergency alarm strips on trains, passenger assistance intercoms, and designated waiting areas on platforms with enhanced lighting and surveillance. Customer service agents can be found at subway stations.

Emergency alarm strips and intercoms are also available on streetcars. Bus and streetcar operators are also available to assist during an emergency.

To report an issue while on a vehicle or at a station, officials encouraged people to use the SafeTTC mobile app (available on iOS and Android). The app is billed as a way to “discreetly report” any potential safety issues to the agency’s transit control centre.

Bikes

Most subway stations have some form of bike parking at or near the facilities. Bike Share Toronto stations can be found close to several stations and stops.

All buses have racks at the front with space for two bikes, which can be used by anyone 12 or older.

E-bikes and e-scooters aren’t allowed on buses, streetcars, subway trains and stations between Nov. 15 and April 15 each year.

Lost items

If an item is found on TTC property, it can end up at the lost articles office. It is located at Bay subway station and is open Monday to Friday. The office can be reached at 416-393-4100.