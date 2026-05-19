Toronto, York police increase patrols after deadly shooting at San Diego mosque

Toronto‑area police services are increasing visible patrols and reassuring Muslim communities after a shooting at an Islamic centre in San Diego left one man dead and another injured, an attack U.S. authorities are investigating as a possible hate‑motivated crime.

The shooting occurred Monday night at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where a gunman opened fire inside the mosque. A 35‑year‑old man was killed, and a second man was injured. Police arrested a suspect shortly after the attack.

U.S. authorities have not yet confirmed a motive but are investigating whether the shooting was hate‑motivated.

Toronto police said they are closely monitoring developments in California and have seen no indication of any local threat. The service said it will maintain enhanced, visible patrols around the city as a precaution.

“There is no known nexus to Toronto, but out of an abundance of caution, we will continue visible patrols across the city,” the service said. “We recognize incidents like this can cause fear and concern in communities, and we remain in close contact with our partners.”

York Regional Police (YRP) issued a similar message, directly addressing residents who may feel shaken by the attack.

“We know that [Monday’s] events in San Diego are felt right here in York Region,” the service said. “Today and every day, we stand with our community and are reassuring residents that hate and violence have no place here.”

YRP said residents may notice increased police presence in the coming days as officers monitor global events and coordinate with partner agencies.

Both Toronto and York police emphasized that residents should report anything suspicious.