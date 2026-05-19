Toronto, York police increase patrols after deadly shooting at San Diego mosque

Police stage on a roof at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 19, 2026 8:26 am.

Toronto‑area police services are increasing visible patrols and reassuring Muslim communities after a shooting at an Islamic centre in San Diego left one man dead and another injured, an attack U.S. authorities are investigating as a possible hate‑motivated crime.

The shooting occurred Monday night at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where a gunman opened fire inside the mosque. A 35‑year‑old man was killed, and a second man was injured. Police arrested a suspect shortly after the attack.

U.S. authorities have not yet confirmed a motive but are investigating whether the shooting was hate‑motivated.

Toronto police said they are closely monitoring developments in California and have seen no indication of any local threat. The service said it will maintain enhanced, visible patrols around the city as a precaution.

“There is no known nexus to Toronto, but out of an abundance of caution, we will continue visible patrols across the city,” the service said. “We recognize incidents like this can cause fear and concern in communities, and we remain in close contact with our partners.”

York Regional Police (YRP) issued a similar message, directly addressing residents who may feel shaken by the attack.

“We know that [Monday’s] events in San Diego are felt right here in York Region,” the service said. “Today and every day, we stand with our community and are reassuring residents that hate and violence have no place here.”

YRP said residents may notice increased police presence in the coming days as officers monitor global events and coordinate with partner agencies.

Both Toronto and York police emphasized that residents should report anything suspicious.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to extend last call provincewide for FIFA World Cup

Ontarians will be able to drink later into the early morning hours during the FIFA World Cup. The Ford government is expected to announce plans to extend last call until 4 a.m for the duration of...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

3 off-duty Toronto police officers facing 'serious' charges in Spain

Three off-duty Toronto cops are facing "serious" charges in Spain, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has confirmed. "The officers were on vacation and were not travelling in any official capacity," a...

31m ago

Girl, 8, seriously injured in Hamilton hit‑and‑run; police searching for pickup driver

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of a maroon pickup truck towing a boat trailer after an 8‑year‑old girl was struck and seriously injured while riding her scooter in Stoney Creek on Monday. The...

16m ago

Toronto and GTA under a heat warning

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level heat warning for the city of Toronto and multiple surrounding areas. The national weather agency says the first heat event of the season would begin Monday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to extend last call provincewide for FIFA World Cup

Ontarians will be able to drink later into the early morning hours during the FIFA World Cup. The Ford government is expected to announce plans to extend last call until 4 a.m for the duration of...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

3 off-duty Toronto police officers facing 'serious' charges in Spain

Three off-duty Toronto cops are facing "serious" charges in Spain, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has confirmed. "The officers were on vacation and were not travelling in any official capacity," a...

31m ago

Girl, 8, seriously injured in Hamilton hit‑and‑run; police searching for pickup driver

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of a maroon pickup truck towing a boat trailer after an 8‑year‑old girl was struck and seriously injured while riding her scooter in Stoney Creek on Monday. The...

16m ago

Toronto and GTA under a heat warning

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level heat warning for the city of Toronto and multiple surrounding areas. The national weather agency says the first heat event of the season would begin Monday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Heat warning in place for GTA with storm risk

Dangerously hot temperatures are sweeping the Greater Toronto Area. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

4:17
Heat warnings in place for Victoria Day

The first long weekend of the summer sees temperatures soaring toward 30 C, with heat warnings in place in the GTA. Michelle Mackey with how long it will last and when the hot streak will break.

17h ago

2:49
Fireworks store in Etobicoke set ablaze after vehicle drives into it

A fireworks store in Etobicoke went up in flames after a vehicle drove into it early Monday morning. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

2:03
Tornado season starts in Ontario 

Ontario’s first tornado for the season touched down earlier this month. David Zura explains where and visits one community that’s nearly done picking up two years later.

May 17, 2026 10:29 pm EST EST

1:10
Heat warning issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level heat warning for the city of Toronto and multiple surrounding areas.

May 17, 2026 8:06 pm EST EST

More Videos