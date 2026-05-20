Driver in critical condition after single‑vehicle crash in Brampton

A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a serious single‑vehicle, overnight collision in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Clark Boulevard and West Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, where officers found a heavily damaged vehicle and a critically injured occupant. No other vehicles were involved.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash.

Clark Boulevard is closed between Hwy. 410 and West Drive as collision reconstruction officers investigate.

Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays through the early afternoon.