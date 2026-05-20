Gilbert Rozon, Just for Laughs founder, agrees to pay $930K to nine accusers: lawyers

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon, right, leaves the courtroom for a break during his civil trial in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2026 11:22 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 6:02 am.

MONTREAL — The lawyers for nine women who sued Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon for sexual assault say the media mogul has agreed to pay the complainants $930,000.

The settlement comes after Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Tremblay ruled in late March that Rozen pay eight of the nine women a total of $880,000.

A statement from the women’s law firm, Trudel Johnston & Lespérance, says the comedy festival founder also agreed to waive his right to appeal.

Rozon’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The women were seeking $14 million in civil court for incidents that occurred between 1980 and 2004, during a period when Rozon founded Just for Laughs.

Rozon had claimed he had consensual relations with three of the nine women and denied the other allegations against him, saying his accusers had formed a coalition against him with the aim of getting rich.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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