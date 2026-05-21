‘Canada Strong Pass’ offering tourism discounts coming back in June

Paddle boaters watch as a Via Rail train passes over the Lachine Canal in Montreal on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2026 2:41 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 3:16 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is bringing back the Canada Strong Pass next month, which offers discounts on Via Rail travel and admission to museums and national parks.

A news release from Canadian Heritage said the pass will be available from June 19 to Sept. 7.

It offers free entry to all Parks Canada sites and a 25-per-cent rebate on camping fees.

The pass also offers free Via Rail trips for people under 18 travelling with their parents, and 25 per cent off fares for travellers between 18 and 24 years old.

National museums are also offering free entry for children under 18 and 50 per cent off for people aged 18 to 24.

Participating provincial and territorial museums and art galleries will offer the same discounts.

Launched last summer, Canadian Heritage said the program led to a 6.5-percent increase in Via Rail Canada ridership, a 13 per cent increase in visits to Parks Canada sites, an average 15 per cent increase in attendance at national museums and an average 6.3 per cent increase in attendance at provincial and territorial museums and art galleries.

Megan Hope, a spokesperson for Parks Canada, said late last year that the agency reported about 14.5 million visitors from June 20 to Sept. 2.

National historic sites managed by Parks Canada reported an increase in visitors of around 20 per cent, while national parks saw an approximate increase of nine per cent.

A document shared by Parks Canada last year said the Northwest Territories and Nunavut saw a combined 67 per cent increase in visitors. They received 2,960 visitors in 2025, up from 1,771 in 2023.

Newfoundland and Labrador saw a 58 per cent jump to 157,538 visitors in 2025, up from 99,985 in 2023.

All provinces and territories saw increases in the number of visitors — except Saskatchewan. That province reported 153,920 Parks Canada visitors in 2025, down 25 per cent from 205,265 in 2023.

The renewal of the Canada Strong Pass for this summer was announced last fall, at the same time as the winter pass, which was in effect from Dec. 12 to Jan. 15.

The pass is available to all visitors, whether they are Canadian or international visitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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