Rami Malek explores art, love and death in Ira Sachs’ Cannes entry ‘The Man I Love’

Rami Malek poses for portrait photographs for the film 'The Man I Love' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) 2026 Invision

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2026 8:43 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 9:58 am.

CANNES, France (AP) — In Ira Sachs’ 1980s-set drama “The Man I Love,” Rami Malek finds the most well-tailored role since his Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

While Sachs’ film, which is a competition entry at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, likewise centers on a performer dying of AIDS, it’s otherwise an altogether different and dramatically more personal tale about art, love and death.

“It took me a minute to realize it was more about life,” Malek said in an interview alongside Sachs on a terrace in Cannes. “There’s a threat looming throughout, but it’s an undercurrent. Throughout the film there’s a cacophony of sound and imagery and beauty that is filling your soul.”

The film, which is for sale in Cannes, has earned Malek — an actor who has sometimes struggled to find well-suited roles since his breakout in “Mr. Robot” — some of the best reviews of his career.

Sachs, the New York indie filmmaker of “Passages” and “Love Is Strange,” knew he wanted an actor with an ineffable star quality.

“What I saw in ‘Mr. Robot’ was a very natural actor and someone who has an ability where you don’t know how they get from one word to the next.”

In “The Man I Love,” Malek plays Jimmy George, a New York performance artist who’s trying to continue performing despite his illness. His partner (Tom Sturridge) diligently cares for him while a man (Luke Ford) who moves into the same building immediately falls for Jimmy.

It’s not a movie filled with medication and hospital visits. Instead, it captures a performer desperately trying to continue on.

Sachs said he wanted “a rapturous film.”

“I wanted to make a film that contained all the things that I’ll miss when I’m gone,” said the filmmaker. “I wanted it to be suffused with emotion and pain and skin. It’s a sexy film. It has color and music. You could say it’s a list of pleasures or sins.”

Some of the movie’s most overwhelming scenes are of Jimmy rehearsing or performing. In a heartbreaking showstopper, he sings the 1970 Melanie hit “What Have They Done to My Song Ma” to his family.

“It came straight from my soul,” says Malek. “It’s a moment in the film when Jimmy has some sense of clarity as to what’s coming. There is this stubborn refusal to keep creating in the most desperate of times that emanates through this film. It imbued me with this sense of, ‘Oh, I can be dangerous. I can take things to a limit that I haven’t before.’”

The 1980s has deep importance to the 60-year-old Sachs, who began working in New York in 1984. He was inspired by the stories of performance artists like John Kelly and John Jesurun

“They’re the ones who told me about the last night that the comedian Frank Maya was on stage and he lost the ability to finish his act,” Sachs says. “John Kelly told me about Ethyl Eichelberger performing and having sweat drenching his face.”

Malek calls Sachs “a library,” whose connection to the time of “The Man I Love” fueled his curiosity.”.

“That confidence generated a performance in me that I didn’t know I was giving,” Malek says. “But I knew I was doing something unique. I didn’t know it would translate.”

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press




Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian citizen charged with illegally voting in multiple U.S. elections

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Canadian citizen who has been living in the United States for decades has been charged with voting illegally. The 40-year-old accused faces one count of unlawful voting...

3h ago

Girl, 16, hospitalized after coyote bite in Markham; animal services investigating

Police are urging residents to use caution in the neighbourhood as officers and Markham Animal Services work to locate the coyote and determine what led to the encounter.

26m ago

How are health officials dealing with risks of Ebola, measles spread from influx of FIFA soccer tourists?

With the FIFA World Cup games just weeks away, soccer fever is rapidly spreading. But with more than 230,000 daily visitors expected in Toronto for the games, health officials are worried about a different...

15m ago

Frost advisory for northern GTA regions; rain and wind expected Saturday

A frost advisory is back in effect for northern parts of the GTA into cottage country as temperatures could fall near or below freezing overnight. Environment Canada has issued an advisory for Northern...

45m ago

Top Stories

Canadian citizen charged with illegally voting in multiple U.S. elections

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Canadian citizen who has been living in the United States for decades has been charged with voting illegally. The 40-year-old accused faces one count of unlawful voting...

3h ago

Girl, 16, hospitalized after coyote bite in Markham; animal services investigating

Police are urging residents to use caution in the neighbourhood as officers and Markham Animal Services work to locate the coyote and determine what led to the encounter.

26m ago

How are health officials dealing with risks of Ebola, measles spread from influx of FIFA soccer tourists?

With the FIFA World Cup games just weeks away, soccer fever is rapidly spreading. But with more than 230,000 daily visitors expected in Toronto for the games, health officials are worried about a different...

15m ago

Frost advisory for northern GTA regions; rain and wind expected Saturday

A frost advisory is back in effect for northern parts of the GTA into cottage country as temperatures could fall near or below freezing overnight. Environment Canada has issued an advisory for Northern...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
One person hospitalized after vehicle rollover crash in Brampton

A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a serious single‑vehicle, overnight collision in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

May 20, 2026 10:38 am EST EST

3:10
Gusty start to Wednesday as temperatures cool in the GTA

Following a warm long weekend, temperatures are back to cooling as wind gusts are expected to maintain a breeze throughout the day.

21h ago

2:25
Strong storms expected Tuesday night

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA and Toronto Tuesday night, ending the season's first heat wave. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

May 19, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

2:25
13 charged after fireworks shot into crowds in Brampton's Chinguacousy Park on Victoria Day

Rhianne Campbell reports, police received upwards of 50 calls on Monday describing large crowds of people gathering to shoot fireworks at each other.

May 19, 2026 6:16 pm EST EST

2:35
Toronto officers facing sex assault charges is Spain

Three Toronto police officers arrested in Barcelona for alleged sex assault. Shauna Hunt reports on what we've learned about the allegations and the officers’ fate here in Toronto.

May 19, 2026 5:31 pm EST EST

More Videos