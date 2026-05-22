Female pedestrian struck by truck in Cabbagetown: Toronto police
Posted May 22, 2026 12:55 pm.
Last Updated May 22, 2026 12:56 pm.
Toronto police say a female pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a truck in Cabbagetown on Friday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street at around 12:30 p.m.
Emergency services are on scene.
Gerrard Street is currently closed between Berkeley and Sumach streets.
No further details were immediately available.
More to come