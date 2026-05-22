Female pedestrian struck by truck in Cabbagetown: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 22, 2026 12:55 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2026 12:56 pm.

Toronto police say a female pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a truck in Cabbagetown on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street at around 12:30 p.m.

Emergency services are on scene.

Gerrard Street is currently closed between Berkeley and Sumach streets.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

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