Alberta separation referendum could be ‘dangerous bluff’: PM Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the referendum vote to decide whether Albertans will decide to hold a separation vote 'is what it is,' thought he emphasized Canada is stronger with Alberta together.

By Alejandro Melgar

Posted May 25, 2026 11:17 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 11:56 am.

As the Alberta government prepares for a referendum that includes a question on separation, Prime Minister Mark Carney says it’s a “dangerous bluff” if people believe it can be used to bolster their position in future negotiations.

Carney’s comments are his first following Premier Danielle Smith announcing a 10th question for the Oct. 19 referendum. The 37-word question is a “yes” or “no” choice between staying in Canada or beginning a legal path to a referendum to separate.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec at an unrelated press conference, the prime minister said the question is a “dangerous bluff,” mentioning his own perspective on what happened in the United Kingdom with the Brexit vote when he was the governor of the Bank of England. It ultimately led to the U.K.’s departure from the European Union.

“I saw firsthand what happened in the United Kingdom when the view was ‘Vote for this, it’ll be soft, and then we’ll negotiate,’ etc. And they’re still 10 years later trying to undo what people didn’t think they were voting for, but what they ended up having,” he told reporters.

The question has been criticized on all fronts. Those who petitioned for the province to separate called the question “baffling;” business communities say it’s creating uncertainty at the worst time; and experts say the question isn’t coherent and “meant to be foggy and confusing.”

Additionally, Carney says the federal government may have to review the question to see if it’s consistent with the Clarity Act, which was implemented following Quebec’s separation referendums. It requires a clear question and a clear majority.

“Ultimately, if there are questions around that, questions about the clarity of the question, if you follow, that would be a role for Parliament,” he said.

“I’m not saying that’s the case, but we’re just in the process of doing our due diligence.”

Carney says the Alberta premier “doesn’t always take my advice” when asked if he tried to dissuade her, but says the question isn’t helpful and wasn’t what Albertans voted for in the previous provincial election. However, he relented, “It is what it is.”

Meanwhile, he says he will be campaigning for Albertans to stay in the country and that it’s stronger together amid difficult times.

“So we have to be very careful about this. There’s a very strong positive case for Canada — a strong Alberta in a united Canada,” he said.

“We’re making it stronger, working together, and I look forward to making that case with many, many other Albertans and Canadians over the course of the next 150 days.”

Smith says she intends to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada, arguing the country functions best when provinces exercise strong autonomy.

Albertans are slated to vote at the referendum on Oct. 19, which includes nine other questions on immigration and constitutional reform.

Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary, Friday, May 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS
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