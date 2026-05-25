breaking

Province breaks ground on $400M‑plus Science Centre at Ontario Place, set to open in 2029

The Ford government shared updated renderings of the new Ontario Science Centre. Photo: Ontario Government.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 25, 2026 9:25 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 9:39 am.

The Ford government has officially broken ground on the new Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place — a considerable step in the province’s plan to turn the waterfront site into a year‑round hub for science, tourism and entertainment.

The new 400,000‑square‑foot facility, slated to open in 2029, will feature a state‑of‑the‑art mainland building, revamped pods, expanded programming space and an upgraded Cinesphere with roughly double the seating of the former OMNIMAX theatre.

Premier Doug Ford said that the project will create a landmark destination on Toronto’s skyline.

“With new and exciting programs, more space and incredible views of Toronto’s waterfront, the new Ontario Science Centre will inspire the next generation,” Ford said, adding the redevelopment will attract “millions of visitors a year.”

The Ontario Science Centre’s longtime home on Don Mills Road, opened in 1969, was abruptly shut down by the province on June 21, 2024, after an engineering report warned that parts of the roof were at risk of collapse.

Photo courtesy: Ontario government.

A centrepiece of the Ontario Place overhaul

The Science Centre is being positioned as a cornerstone of the broader Ontario Place redevelopment, which includes more than 50 acres of public trails, new beaches, expanded green space, playgrounds, an interactive fountain, a modernized marina and a redesigned RBC Amphitheatre.

The province says construction and tourism activity tied to the Science Centre will support more than 1,000 jobs, while the full Ontario Place redevelopment is expected to create 5,700 jobs and add $420 million to Ontario’s GDP during construction.

Once complete, Ontario Place is projected to welcome up to six million visitors annually.

Photo courtesy: Ontario government.

What the new Science Centre will include

  • A new mainland building designed for hands‑on exhibits, workshops and immersive programming.
  • Renovated pods, fully modernized for new science‑themed experiences.
  • An upgraded Cinesphere, with acoustic improvements, full interior and exterior revitalization, and significantly expanded seating.

Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho called the groundbreaking a “major milestone” in building a world‑class destination.

“The Ontario Science Centre will be a place where families, students and visitors can explore, learn and be inspired,” Cho said.

Until the new facility opens, the Science Centre will continue operating at its expanded Harbourfront Centre location, which now includes additional interactive exhibits and programming for visitors of all ages.

Transit access and design partners

The new Science Centre will sit steps from the future Ontario Line’s Exhibition Station, which will connect to GO Transit and Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport. The province says the transit links will help create an accessible, high‑traffic waterfront destination.

The design‑build contract has been awarded to Ontario Science Partners, a collaboration that includes Hariri Pontarini Architects — the firm behind the McMichael Canadian Art Collection redevelopment and OpenROM.

Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre, said the new facility will continue the centre’s legacy of sparking curiosity.

“We can’t wait to welcome families, teachers, students and visitors from around the world for incredible science learning experiences,” he said.

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