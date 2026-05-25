Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Holy See’s own role in legitimizing slavery

Pope Leo XIV holds the pastoral staff as he celebrates the Pentecost Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Winfield And Paolo Santalucia, The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2026 5:37 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 6:38 am.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV made a historic apology on Monday for the role the Holy See itself played in legitimizing slavery and for having failed to condemn it for centuries, calling the Vatican’s record a “wound in Christian memory.”

Past popes have apologized for Christians’ involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But no pope has ever publicly acknowledged, much less apologized for, the role that past popes themselves played in giving European sovereigns explicit authority to subjugate and enslave “infidels.”

History’s first U.S.-born pope, whose family history includes both enslaved people and slave owners, delivered the apology in his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas,” (Magnificent Humanity), which was released Monday.

The sweeping manifesto is about safeguarding humanity in an era of increasing reliance on artificial intelligence. Leo raised the trans-Atlantic slave trade in relation to what he called the new forms of slavery and colonialism that the digital revolution is fueling, such as the unregulated labor required to procure rare minerals needed for AI chips.

In doing so, Leo responded to decades of calls by Black American Catholics, activists and scholars for the Holy See to atone for its own role in the colonial-era trade in human beings.

“It is impossible not to feel deep sorrow when contemplating the immense suffering and humiliation endured by so many in stark contrast to their immeasurable dignity as persons infinitely loved by the Lord,” Leo wrote. “For this, in the name of the Church, I sincerely ask for pardon.”

Centuries of legitimizing slavery for European colonizers

The Vatican has insisted that it always upheld the dignity of all human beings as children of God. But a series of 15th-century directives from the Vatican authorized Portuguese sovereigns to conquer Africa and the Americas and enslave non-Christians.

In 1452, for example, Pope Nicholas V issued the papal bull Dum Diversas, which gave the Portuguese king and his successors the right “to invade, conquer, fight and subjugate” and take all possessions — including land — of “Saracens, and pagans, and other infidels, and enemies of the name of Christ” anywhere.

The bull also gave the Portuguese permission “to reduce their persons to perpetual slavery.”

That bull and another issued three years later, Romanus Pontifex, formed the basis of the Doctrine of Discovery, the theory that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of land in Africa and the Americas.

Nicholas V’s permissions to the Portuguese were confirmed or renewed by Pope Callixtus III in 1456, Pope Sixtus IV in 1481, and Pope Leo X in 1514, according to the Rev. Christopher J. Kellerman, a Jesuit priest and author of “All Oppression Shall Cease: A History of Slavery, Abolitionism, and the Catholic Church.”

Spanish kings received the rights for the Americas.

In 2023, the Vatican formally repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery, but it never formally rescinded, abrogated or rejected the bulls themselves. The Vatican insists that a later bull, Sublimis Deus in 1537, reaffirmed that Indigenous peoples shouldn’t be deprived of their liberty or the possession of their property, and weren’t to be enslaved.

Holy See late to condemn slavery, Leo says

In his encyclical, Leo recalled that his namesake, Pope Leo XIII was the first pope to explicitly condemn slavery in 1888, though that was long after many countries had already abolished it. Before that, in antiquity and the Middle Ages, even church institutions had slaves.

In acknowledging the Holy See’s own role and the 15th-century papal bulls, Leo wrote in his encyclical: “Already in the early modern period, the Apostolic See of Rome, responding to the requests of sovereigns, intervened several times in order to regulate and legitimize forms of subjugation, and, in certain cases, including the enslavement of ‘infidels.’”

Leo said that it wasn’t possible to judge the morality of the decisions with today’s standards.

“Yet neither can we deny or diminish the delay with which both society and the church came to denounce the scourge of slavery,” he said.

The pope said that the church has long affirmed the dignity of every human being as the basis of its doctrine, “even if it took eighteen centuries for its full incompatibility with slavery to be explicitly recognized.”

“This constitutes a wound in Christian memory, one from which we cannot consider ourselves detached,” he said.

Leo said that the church today must firmly condemn all forms of trafficking related to the digital technological revolution “if we want to avoid the need to ask for pardon again in the future for having failed to respect the treasure of human dignity that is required by our faith.”

Leo’s own family history and past apologies

During a 1985 visit to Cameroon, St. John Paul II asked forgiveness of Africans for the slave trade on behalf of Christians who participated in it, but not for the popes’ own role in it. In a 1992 visit to Goree Island, Senegal, which was the largest slave-trading center in West Africa, he denounced the injustice of slavery and called it a “tragedy of a civilization that called itself Christian.”

According to genealogical research published by Henry Louis Gates Jr., 17 of Leo’s American ancestors were Black, listed in census records as mulatto, Black, Creole or a free person of color. His family tree includes slaveholders and enslaved people, Gates wrote in The New York Times.

During a visit to Angola last month, Leo prayed at a Catholic shrine located at the site of an important hub of the African slave trade during Portugal’s colonial rule. While at the Sanctuary of Mama Muxima, Leo recalled the “sorrow and great suffering” Angolans endured for centuries, but he didn’t refer specifically to slavery.

___

Nicole Winfield reported from Middletown, Connecticut.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Winfield And Paolo Santalucia, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government goes to court to fight FOI disclosure of blue licence plate documents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is going to court to try to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access...

2h ago

Another child injured after coyote bite in Markham, police say

A child was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being bitten by a coyote in a large interconnected green space near Bruce Boyd Parkette in Markham, York Regional Police say. In a late Sunday...

3h ago

Caroline Mulroney to resign seat in Ontario legislature

Caroline Mulroney is resigning from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet and her seat in the legislature. In a post on X on Monday, Mulroney said she informed Ford of her decision on Sunday and that...

23m ago

Ontario Liberal panel rejects Erskine-Smith's appeal of nomination vote

The Ontario Liberals have rejected an appeal by MP Nate Erskine-Smith of a nomination contest loss earlier this month that's put his bid for leadership of the provincial party into question. Erskine-Smith...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ford government goes to court to fight FOI disclosure of blue licence plate documents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is going to court to try to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access...

2h ago

Another child injured after coyote bite in Markham, police say

A child was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being bitten by a coyote in a large interconnected green space near Bruce Boyd Parkette in Markham, York Regional Police say. In a late Sunday...

3h ago

Caroline Mulroney to resign seat in Ontario legislature

Caroline Mulroney is resigning from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet and her seat in the legislature. In a post on X on Monday, Mulroney said she informed Ford of her decision on Sunday and that...

23m ago

Ontario Liberal panel rejects Erskine-Smith's appeal of nomination vote

The Ontario Liberals have rejected an appeal by MP Nate Erskine-Smith of a nomination contest loss earlier this month that's put his bid for leadership of the provincial party into question. Erskine-Smith...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Back to seasonal, sunny conditions this week

The work week will start with above seasonal temperatures but very little humidity as things warm up towards the end of the month.

13h ago

1:53
Russia hits Ukraine with hypersonic missile in massive Kyiv assault

An hours-long Russian attack on Ukraine's capital city has left death, destruction and an irate Volodymyr Zelenskyy in its' wake. Brandon Choghri details the carnage.

16h ago

1:49
New footage shows moment gunman opened fire near white house

Authorities are on high alert following a shooting Saturday night that saw dozens of rounds fired outside the White House. Brandon Choghri with a breakdown of the incident, which was captured on camera.

16h ago

2:19
Markham business seeks help after flooring stolen twice

The Garden Basket had been preparing to open an outdoor patio space but has had to delay those plans twice after someone repeatedly takes flooring panels. David Zura explains.

May 23, 2026 10:32 pm EST EST

2:40
Suspected gunman shot, killed near White House

A suspected gunman was shot and killed near the White House on Saturday during a confrontation with Secret Service agents. Brian Todd reports.

May 23, 2026 9:21 pm EST EST

More Videos