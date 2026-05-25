Warm and sunny week ahead for Toronto and the GTA

After a grey and rainy weekend, Toronto and the GTA is being rewarded with a warm and sunny week.

Temperatures will be summer-like on Tuesday with a high of 27 C, but it will feel like 31 with the humidity, with mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the week will continue with temperatures around seasonable through the end of the month with lots of sunshine.

Wednesday will be 25 C before the temperature dips to 20 C on Thursday. The average high this time of year is 21 C.

The warm weather will continue through the weekend with a high of 22 C Friday, 20 C on Saturday and 21 C on Sunday.

Summer arrives on June 21.