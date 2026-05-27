Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Canada a ‘positive sign’: trade minister

OTTAWA — China’s foreign minister is visiting Canada this week, something International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is calling a positive sign about the relationship between the two countries.

Wang Yi arrives in Canada on Thursday for a three-day visit that is the first by a Chinese foreign minister in a decade.

The Chinese minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand are expected to discuss the recently updated Canada-China Strategic Partnership, trade, investment and global security, says a statement released by her office last week.

Sidhu says the visit shows that the China-Canada relationship is going in the right direction.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters today he looks forward to the minister’s visit and that he will meet with him.

Canada and China reached a preliminary trade deal following Carney’s recent trip to China, during which Beijing agreed to lower or eliminate some tariffs on Canadian agriculture products and Canada agreed to reduce tariffs on some Chinese electric vehicles.