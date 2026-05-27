National AI strategy to be released next week, Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives on Parliament Hill ahead of a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 11:50 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government will introduce its long-awaited AI strategy next week.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon initially promised it would be tabled by the end of last year.

The government at first signalled an adoption-focused approach, while critics said the group Ottawa asked to advise it on AI leaned too much on the perspective of industry and the tech sector.

The public conversation around AI has shifted since to focus more on concerns about safety and social impacts.

Canada also has strengthened relationships with other middle powers that are more pro-regulation than the United States.

Solomon said earlier this month the strategy will consider the technology’s impacts on the labour market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

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