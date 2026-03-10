Mississauga brothers charged after police recover $800K in stolen vehicles

Among those arrested were Sulman Dar, 28, (left) and Shahroz Dar, 24, both of Mississauga. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 10, 2026 10:55 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two brothers from Mississauga in connection with an organized auto theft ring, recovered 13 stolen vehicles valued at more than $800,000, and laid 55 charges.

The investigation began in October 2025 and culminated in March 2026 with search warrants executed at two Mississauga residences. Police say the operation targeted a coordinated crime group responsible for multiple vehicle thefts across the region.

Among those arrested were Sulman Dar, 28, and Shahroz Dar, 24, both of Mississauga. Investigators say both men were already bound by court-imposed release orders related to robbery and property offences at the time of their arrests.

Sulman Dar faces 47 charges, including 24 counts of possession of property obtained by crime and 23 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Shahroz Dar is charged with seven offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order. Both were held pending bail hearings.

Related:

Police say the takedown is part of a broader crackdown on auto theft, which has led to a nearly 15 per cent decrease in stolen vehicles across Peel Region so far in 2026 compared to the same period last year.

“Auto theft remains a priority for Peel Regional Police,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews in a statement. “Organized crime groups that target our communities for profit will be identified, disrupted, and dismantled. We will continue to hold those responsible fully accountable for their criminal actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP or submit tips anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers.

