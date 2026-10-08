Toronto advocacy group warns about temperature changes affecting local turtles

A Toronto group dedicated to protecting turtles is keeping a closer eye on the reptiles, explaining how they can get disoriented at this time of year with the dramatic change in temperatures.

The warning comes after Turtle Protectors say they received a call on their hotline Wednesday about a large adult male snapping turtle in High Park who had left the pond and was seen trying to get through a fence. Volunteers responded to pick up the 80-year-old wayward traveller and relocate him to a spot in the park where he belongs.

Carolynne Crawley, the co-founder of Turtle Protectors, says this is a common time of year to see turtles coming onto land and sometimes getting into trouble, wandering into parks where off-leash dogs can also be a concern.

“This time of year, it’s usually a time that turtles will start to go into brumation, a form of hibernation,” says Crawley. “They may leave their wetlands to go to their winter habitats. What they do is they bury themselves at the bottom, in the mud.”

Crawley adds this is not the first time her organization has crossed paths with this particular turtle, known affectionately as Mick Jagger. She says after previously receiving a clean bill of health, they are concerned about where he wants to go, especially with the wild swings in temperatures this past week which included t-shirt weather daytime highs followed by frost advisories overnight.

Crawley says it takes about 60 years to replace an adult turtle, adding they are a species at risk. Anyone coming across a similar turtle on land is asked to call the groups hotline for assistance.