Politicians react to Steven Guilbeault’s resignation from Liberal party

Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian identity and culture, announces the Canada Strong Pass at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2026 1:02 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 1:47 pm.

OTTAWA — Former environment minister and staunch environmentalist Steven Guilbeault confirmed Wednesday he will step down as a Liberal member of Parliament this summer.

Guilbeault has become increasingly disillusioned in recent months by what he has called the dismantling of climate policies under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Quebec MP quit Carney’s cabinet last year after the announcement of Ottawa’s energy deal with Alberta, which includes an agreement to work toward the approval of a bitumen pipeline.

Here’s what politicians had to say Wednesday about his resignation plans:

“First and foremost what I want to do is thank … Steven Guilbeault for his many contributions … We’ve worked closely together in a variety of areas and I’ve always enjoyed working with him.”

— Prime Minister Mark Carney

“Mr. Guilbeault has the courage of his convictions and has seen that he doesn’t have that alignment with Mr. Carney.”

— Conservative MP Michael Barrett

“I have the greatest respect for him and I understand that after seven years in politics, for various reasons, one can decide to do something else and in other capacities.”

— Procurement Minister Joel Lightbound

“It’s a different Liberal party that is meeting the very urgent and critical demands of the moment. We’re in a trade war, there are wars in the Middle East, there’s a war in Europe. Indeed, we have a climate change challenge to meet and contribute to, and we’re going to continue doing all of that.”

— Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon

“I, personally, value extremely the level of commitment that he provided the government. The personal relationship that he had with me, we worked together really well and he became a friend quickly. I have so much esteem and gratitude for the way that he engaged with the government, but even more importantly the relationship that he helped me build with him.”

— Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos

“Steven is a dear friend. I wish him the best in whatever decision he ends up making. At the end of the day, he has been somebody who I have been able to ask advice for in the past, and I wish him well.”

— Liberal MP Matt Jeneroux

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and the work that he does and I really wish him all the best.”

— Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

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