City of Toronto boosts pool staffing after previous issues, launches heat relief strategy

Lifeguard at the Donald D. Summerville pool in east-end Toronto keeps an eye on people seeking relief from yet another hot, humid day in Toronto. (FILE PHOTO/CP IMAGES/FRED LUM/GLOBE AND MAIL DIGITAL IMAGE)

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 27, 2026 10:58 am.

With temperatures expected to soar in the coming weeks, the City of Toronto has launched its annual heat relief strategy amid promises to address gaps raised last year.

One of the high-profile areas receiving extra attention this year is the City’s recreation department and its network of pools. It comes after the municipality dealt with a wave of staffing shortages and isolated pool closures in 2025.

Aydin Sarrafzadeh, the City of Toronto’s director of recreation, told reporters on Wednesday that his department has added 25 per cent more aquatic staff to address shortages seen earlier in the previous swimming season.

“We’re in a really good position for this year,” he said.

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“We’re also working quite a bit of our infrastructure to make sure both our indoor and outdoor pools can sustain high volume of use and that our staff have access to the spaces they need for rest.”

Sarrafzadeh said they’re improving the “work-rest regime” to help City staff cope with the heat, including more access to cool spaces, water, ice and electrolyte products.

During intense hot weather conditions in 2025, union officials representing recreation workers found humidex values at two indoor pools reached up to 45. It prompted staff to refuse work, citing a lack of safety protocols and forcing the City to scramble.

As part of the broader annual Toronto heat relief strategy, there’s increased access to drinking water and water bottle filling stations and air-conditioned buildings as well as extended pool hours.

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For people experiencing homelessness, a 24-hour cooling station will be activated at 136 Spadina Rd. during heat warnings. Authorities said outreach workers will be available to respond to reports of individuals in need. Other supports can be found here.

Click here for a map of cooling stations, splash pads, pools and community centres.

Officials also confirmed there will be extra water and misting stations in and around Toronto Stadium for FIFA World Cup events.

To combat the heat, public health authorities encouraged people to drink water regularly, wear light-coloured and loose clothing, limit time in the sun, take cool showers or use wet towels to lower body temperature, and check in on vulnerable family members and friends.

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