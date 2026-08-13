3 suspects arrested after over 2,500 allegedly stolen items recovered in Toronto

Some of the jewelry recovered in Project Compass. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 13, 2026 11:10 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2026 11:22 am.

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say.

Over 2,500 allegedly stolen items were recovered as a part of Project Compass, a targeted investigation by Toronto police that began in September of 2025.

Investigators had identified between eight to 10 “sophisticated reisdential break-ins” targeting condo units that were believed to have contained significant quantities of cash, gold, jewelry, coins and other high-value property dating back to May 2025.

They also identified additional associates and other occurrences across the GTA. Investigators believe there were 21 break-and-enter incidents in total.

On March 27, 2026, five search warrants were executed at three homes and in two vehicles in which three suspects were arrested.

They are facing charges of break and enter, possession of proceeds of crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The names of the suspects have not been released as police say the issue is now before the courts.

Investigators also identified a secondary criminal component involving a pawn shop in the area of Church and Queen streets. It’s alleged the suspects were converting stolen property into cash through the business.

The pawn shop owner is a part of the investigation but has not been charged at this point.

After a search warrant was executed at that location, over 2,500 items were recovered, including jewelry, cash, watches, coins and precious metals worth between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Police are now working to reunite the recovered property with their rightful owners. A website has been set up by Toronto police for the public to view photos of the recovered items and submit ownership caims.

Once a claim is submitted, you will be contacted by an investigator to verify ownership and obtain more information. Some images have been released but the full catalogue is available on the website.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply concerning level of violence:' Toronto police officer shot while responding to e‑bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike. Police say officers were dispatched to Bloor Street...

updated

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy moves to Markham

A new track in a new location for the Honda Indy this year. Keep in mind there will be some service adjustments on the GO train this weekend and a closure on the TTC's line 1. Honda Indy Over 160,000...

27m ago

Starting Sept. 1, fare capping allows for free rides on TTC after 47 trips per month

If you take the TTC every day to get around Toronto, a reminder that starting Sept. 1 the transit agency is introducing a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses...

32m ago

Court documents reveal confusion around number of shooters in Tumbler Ridge killings

VANCOUVER — In the moments after police responded to the Feb. 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., officers weren't sure how many shooters were involved as RCMP had received different names.

3h ago

Top Stories

'Deeply concerning level of violence:' Toronto police officer shot while responding to e‑bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike. Police say officers were dispatched to Bloor Street...

updated

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy moves to Markham

A new track in a new location for the Honda Indy this year. Keep in mind there will be some service adjustments on the GO train this weekend and a closure on the TTC's line 1. Honda Indy Over 160,000...

27m ago

Starting Sept. 1, fare capping allows for free rides on TTC after 47 trips per month

If you take the TTC every day to get around Toronto, a reminder that starting Sept. 1 the transit agency is introducing a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses...

32m ago

Court documents reveal confusion around number of shooters in Tumbler Ridge killings

VANCOUVER — In the moments after police responded to the Feb. 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., officers weren't sure how many shooters were involved as RCMP had received different names.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Police officer shot while responding to e-bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike.

1h ago

3:07
Toronto Fire responds to 4 lithium-ion fires in the city in the past 36 hours

Toronto Fire respond to three-alarm blaze in North York Wednesday. Toronto Fire officials say a bag of batteries may have started it. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

2:08
Calmer weather for the next several days

A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of a shower on Thursday before slightly cooler temperatures move in for the weekend.

16h ago

2:17
Ontario’s first crime-fighting helicopter has landed in Peel Region

Peel Police now have eyes in the sky, as the first of several crime-fighting helicopters is delivered to the region. Shauna Hunt with more on the Provincial government’s new joint air support unit.

14h ago

2:28
Charity building micro shelter community in Scarborough

Tiny Tiny Homes is planning to build a 10-unit micro shelter community complete with a common area and on-site staffing. Erica Natividad with more on the project that aims to help unhoused individuals transition from the streets into permanent homes.

18h ago

More Videos