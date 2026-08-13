3 suspects arrested after over 2,500 allegedly stolen items recovered in Toronto

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say.

Over 2,500 allegedly stolen items were recovered as a part of Project Compass, a targeted investigation by Toronto police that began in September of 2025.

Investigators had identified between eight to 10 “sophisticated reisdential break-ins” targeting condo units that were believed to have contained significant quantities of cash, gold, jewelry, coins and other high-value property dating back to May 2025.

They also identified additional associates and other occurrences across the GTA. Investigators believe there were 21 break-and-enter incidents in total.

On March 27, 2026, five search warrants were executed at three homes and in two vehicles in which three suspects were arrested.

They are facing charges of break and enter, possession of proceeds of crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The names of the suspects have not been released as police say the issue is now before the courts.

Investigators also identified a secondary criminal component involving a pawn shop in the area of Church and Queen streets. It’s alleged the suspects were converting stolen property into cash through the business.

The pawn shop owner is a part of the investigation but has not been charged at this point.

After a search warrant was executed at that location, over 2,500 items were recovered, including jewelry, cash, watches, coins and precious metals worth between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Police are now working to reunite the recovered property with their rightful owners. A website has been set up by Toronto police for the public to view photos of the recovered items and submit ownership caims.

Once a claim is submitted, you will be contacted by an investigator to verify ownership and obtain more information. Some images have been released but the full catalogue is available on the website.