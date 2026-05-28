Mom and child on bicycle struck by car in Richmond Hill, serious injuries: YRP

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 28, 2026 9:08 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) say a mom and her child were both taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries after the bicycle they were riding was struck by a car in Richmond Hill on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Elgin Mills and Redstone Road at around 7:50 p.m. for reports of a cyclist struck.

Police did not reveal the child’s age or gender.

It’s not clear how the collision happened or if any charges could be pending.

Police say the westbound lanes at the intersection are closed for an investigation.

More to come

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