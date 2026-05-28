Paramount Fine Foods CEO says naming rights cheques given to Mississauga, City calls it ‘insufficient’

A battle over naming rights payments for the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga is deepening as the company and the municipality offer different accounts over where the matter currently sits.

In an update posted on his X account Thursday afternoon, Paramount Fine Foods founder and CEO Mohamad Fakih sought to address the City of Mississauga’s decision on Tuesday to remove his company’s name from the municipality’s signature sports complex after alleging $1.6 million in missed payments is owed under a naming rights contract.

“Let me be absolutely clear. This is not a case of Paramount refusing to pay. To demonstrate my commitment to paying the amount, Paramount delivered cheques to the City for the full amount based on the agreed payment terms,” he wrote.

“I have been actively trying to resolve this matter since December. Since then, the City continued introducing additional conditions and unreasonable demands that made it impossible to reach a final resolution.”

In recent days, Fakih said issues arose during a time period when he didn’t have majority control of Paramount Fine Foods.

“So that everyone is clear, the outstanding amount connected to this sponsorship was not something I personally created or was responsible for. It was an obligation that existed before I returned to lead the company (in 2025),” he said.

“But because I love this city and respect the taxpayers of Mississauga, I will always be committed to paying the agreed owing amount. I have never wavered.”

The statement didn’t elaborate on the exact payment arrangements.

CityNews contacted the City of Mississauga Thursday evening to ask about Fakih’s statement. A spokesperson said the municipality “will not negotiate in public” and that City staff have been trying to get the company “to pay what it legally owes for quite some time,” reiterating that the current outstanding amount is $1.6 million.

“The post-dated cheques received are not actual payments and are insufficient to meet the full amount owed to the City today,” the statement said.

“In the interest of protecting taxpayers and residents, the City will be pursuing legal action to recoup the full amount that it is owed by Paramount Fine Foods. This is consistent with how the City handles all matters where it is owed payment.”

The staff statement said a claim will “soon” be filed in court and that there would be no further comment. The allegations surrounding the issue haven’t been tested in court as of yet.

The municipality didn’t provide details on the cheques, the negotiations to date, the alleged outstanding amount, or exactly how the cheques were deemed “insufficient.”

CityNews contacted a representative for Fakih Thursday evening to further ask about the matter, but a response wasn’t immediately available. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The brewing legal and financial battle largely came as a surprise when Fakih posted a video shot outside the centre on Monday. He confirmed the company’s name is being removed from the property, but didn’t initially address allegations of non-payment.

“Like every sponsorship, there comes a time when one chapter ends and another one begins. After more than a decade, we’ve made the decision to conclude our sponsorship and redirect our community investment toward new initiatives and opportunities across Mississauga,” he said.

“We are excited about what comes next and look forward to sharing those plans with you in the months ahead.”

Fakih went on to thank the municipality and staff at the centre as well as Mississauga residents.

“While our name may no longer be on this building, our commitment to Mississauga remains unchanged. The city is our home. It’s where our journey began, and it will continue to be where we invest our time, our resources and our support for the community,” he said.

The City of Mississauga issued a public response a day later.

“The City unilaterally terminated the contract because Paramount Fine Foods failed to pay the City of Mississauga what it was owed over a prolonged period of time as per the contract terms. The City tried its best to work with Paramount but was unable to reach a resolution and receive payment,” City staff wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish posted on X later that day, echoing the statement by City staff. She called the negotiations before the contract termination “exhaustive” and said it became “evident that a reasonable conclusion cannot be reached.”

“All vendors, contractors and partners of the City are expected to meet contractual obligations without exceptions — agreements made on behalf of the taxpayers of Mississauga,” Parrish said in her message.

“It is unfortunate that the owner of Paramount has chosen to move these discussions into the public realm.”

During his latest response on Thursday, Fakih called out Parrish.

“Since Tuesday, a great deal has been said about Paramount Fine Foods. Unfortunately, much of the public narrative being presented by the Mayor does not reflect the actual facts,” he wrote.

“I have text messages with Mayor Carolyn Parrish that tell a very different story than the one she claims in her statement.

“Quite honestly, I’m astounded by Mayor Parrish’s handling of this entire situation and the false statements that have been made. Her suggestion that this was some kind of unilateral termination by the City is completely false and we have proof to support this.”

Fakih went on to address the text messages.

“I am not in the business of disclosing confidential communication on social media. But if I need to, I will release these messages because I will not allow a misleading narrative to stand unchallenged,” he wrote.

“What is deeply disappointing is watching our mayor publicly target a Mississauga business that has invested millions into this city, created jobs, supported charities, and was honoured with a Key to the City… while threatening to spend significant taxpayer dollars on legal action and prolonging a public dispute unnecessarily, despite our willingness to pay for months.

“This was a solvable matter. Instead, it was turned into a public spectacle.”

CityNews contacted Parrish’s office Thursday evening to ask for comment on his social media statement, but a response wasn’t received as of Thursday night. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The City of Mississauga said as of June 1, the facility will be known as the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre. City staff added they’ll also be taking over food and drink concession operations.

The complex near Highway 403 and Matheson Boulevard East is home to the Raptors 905 and has ice rinks, artificial turf fields, gymnasiums, fitness amenities, a meeting space and a lounge.

Officials said their priority is to “minimize disruption” to visitors and that both names might be seen during a transition period while they explore the possibility of establishing a new naming rights deal with another entity.

Hello everyone, its Mohamad Fakih.

Since Tuesday, a great deal has been said about Paramount Fine Foods.

Unfortunately, much of the public narrative being presented by the Mayor does not reflect the actual facts.

Let me be absolutely clear. This is not a case of Paramount… pic.twitter.com/fNSBVxGQfM — Mohamad Fakih, C.M. (@mohamadfakih8) May 28, 2026

After investing millions into the Paramount Fine Foods Centre during our partnership with the City of Mississauga over the past many years, I was very disappointed to see the City’s misleading public statement this morning about the end of that partnership. Since buying back… https://t.co/TwSM8yxxS5 — Mohamad Fakih, C.M. (@mohamadfakih8) May 26, 2026

For more than a decade, Paramount Fine Foods was proud to support one of Mississauga’s most important community spaces. The Paramount Fine Foods Centre has been home to countless memories, from youth sports and community events to concerts, celebrations, and moments that brought… pic.twitter.com/yI2hUs1Dh7 — Mohamad Fakih, C.M. (@mohamadfakih8) May 25, 2026