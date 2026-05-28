TD Bank reports $4.25B second-quarter profit, raises dividend

TORONTO — TD Bank Group raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a second-quarter profit of $4.25 billion.

The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, up from $1.08 per share.

TD says its profit for the quarter ended April 30 amounted to $2.43 per diluted share compared with a profit of $11.13 billion or $6.27 per diluted share a year ago when it recorded the sale of its shares in the Charles Schwab Corp.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.38 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.97 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $15.80 billion, down from $22.94 billion in the same quarter last year, while its provision for credit losses amounted to $1.00 billion compared with $1.34 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.26 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press