4 teens hurt in Whitby crash, 2 seriously injured

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 28, 2026 9:54 am.

Four teens are in hospital, two with serious injures, following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Whitby.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to the area of Myrtle Road, west of Baldwin Street North, just after 5:35 a.m.

Police say a vehicle flipped over and at least two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Two males, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old, were taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area with serious injuries.

A 16-year-old female was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

A 14-year-old male was transported to a local area hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

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