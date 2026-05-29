Another US strike on an alleged drug boat kills 3 in the eastern Pacific Ocean

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, looks on. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2026 9:19 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 9:37 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said it carried out another strike Friday on a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three men in the third attack this week and pushing the overall death toll above 200 people.

U.S. Southern Command announced the latest strike in the monthslong campaign against alleged drug boats traversing the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific with its usual language that the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations” and operated by a designated terrorist organization. It provided no evidence.

While the military’s social media announcements always include video of the attacks, this appears to be the first with the footage in color instead of black and white. The video shows a small vessel floating in the ocean before it’s hit and engulfed in a fireball. It cuts to what could be the boat in flames, surrounded by a large plume of parcels or some other objects spread around it in the water.

The attack puts the death toll at 202 people from the series of U.S. strikes that began in early September, with two other attacks announced Tuesday and Wednesday. The Trump administration has declared that the U.S. is at armed conflict with Latin American drug cartels, saying they are behind the flow of drugs into American communities.

U.S. Southern Command said in its post on X that the strike came at the direction of Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the top U.S. commander in Latin America, who on Friday also met with Cuban military leaders near the U.S. Navy base in Guantanamo Bay.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 40s shot in North York, police say

A man in his 40s was found suffering from a gunshot wound in North York late Friday evening. Police received a report about a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive at approximately 10:15...

26m ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 33 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 33 years on Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes...

28m ago

Major power outage hits cottage country

Thousands of people who made their way up to cottage country ahead of this warm weekend are in the dark as power outages blanket the area. The biggest outages in southern Ontario appear to be in Parry...

20m ago

Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east-end. Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man in his 40s shot in North York, police say

A man in his 40s was found suffering from a gunshot wound in North York late Friday evening. Police received a report about a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive at approximately 10:15...

26m ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 33 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 33 years on Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes...

28m ago

Major power outage hits cottage country

Thousands of people who made their way up to cottage country ahead of this warm weekend are in the dark as power outages blanket the area. The biggest outages in southern Ontario appear to be in Parry...

20m ago

Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east-end. Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Warm, sunny stretch of weather continue in Toronto

The warm and sunny weather hitting Toronto is expected to continue into the weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

4h ago

0:30
Esther found: Toronto police rule out criminal activity in disappearance

Toronto police say they have ruled out a criminal investigation in the disappearance of 14-year-old Esther, who was found safe at an unknown residence after nearly two weeks of being missing.

8h ago

0:40
Canada in a technical recession as economy stalls, StatCan says

According to the latest GDP report, Canada has slipped into a technical recession as the economy stalls, Statistics Canada says.

12h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying homicide victim

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a homicide victim found last weekend in a downtown laneway garage, releasing new images and a digitally restored approximation as investigators work to confirm who the deceased person is.

10h ago

0:46
Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup winner, dies at 60

Claude Lemieux, one of the most decorated and polarizing playoff performers in NHL history, has died by suicide at the age of 60, according to authorities.

14h ago

More Videos