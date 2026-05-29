Hurricanes eliminate Canadiens in Game 5 on Eastern Conference Final

The Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on May 29, 2026. (Courtesy: Sportsnet)

By News Staff

Posted May 29, 2026 7:39 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 10:55 pm.

Canada’s last hope for a Stanley Cup in 2026 crashed hard in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 to move on to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Hurricanes entered Game 5 having only played 12 games since April 18, as they swept the opening two rounds, while the Canadiens had played 18 games since April 19, having gone the distance and winning Game 7 in the first two rounds of their playoff matchups.

While it seemed like playing games instead of resting would be beneficial, as the Habs won Game 1, after the Hurricanes had nearly two weeks between games, the Canes would respond winning the next four straight games in dominate fashion, preventing the Canadiens from getting over 20 shots in Games 2, 3 and 4, on route to taking the Prince of Wales Trophy as the Eastern Conference champions.

The Hurricanes would not get anywhere near the Prince of Wales Trophy.

As for Game 5, Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven would prove to be the downfall of the Canadiens as they each had a goal and two assists, which included Hall getting the eventual game winning goal just before the halfway point of the first period.

With the win, the Hurricanes will be headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since they won the cup in 2006, and will take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Both the Canes and Knights will have the chance to win their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Game coverage

The Carolina Hurricanes opened the scoring for the fifth consecutive game of the series. Logan Stankoven cut towards the net and tried jamming the puck into the net, but it went towards Taylor Hall, who would put it past Jakub Dobeš to make it 1-0. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis would challenge the play, as there appeared to be contact on Dobeš, but following the review, the goal stood.

The Hurricanes would add a second goal when Stankoven was left alone and received a pass from behind the net, before putting it in the top of the net to make it 2-0 at the 15:12 mark of the first period.

The Canes would net a third goal 1:40 later, after William Carrier flipped a pass from his own zone that was chased down by Eric Robinson, before he tucked the puck between Dobeš’ legs.

The Hurricanes would get their fourth goal of the game after catching the Canadiens on a bad change. Hall broke into the zone and fired a shot on Dobeš, which was saved; however, the rebound fell to Jackson Blake, and he wouldn’t miss the chance to beat the sprawled-out Montreal goaltender.

The Canes would get their fifth goal of the game when Nikolaj Ehlers would send a pass to Seth Jarvis, who would pass the puck through the crease to Shayne Gostisbehere, who would put the puck into the net.

Cole Caufield would get his sixth goal of the playoffs to break Frederik Andersen’s shutout streak, which lasted 160 minutes and 16 seconds. Caufield would end up finding himself alone in front of the crease and would shoot the puck through Andersen’s five-hole for the power play goal.

Seth Jarvis would add an empty net goal with 3:21 remaining in the third period to make it 6-1 for the Hurricanes.

Dobeš would end the night having made 23 saves on 28 shots, while Andersen would end up making 23 saves on 24 shots.

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