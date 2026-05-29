Carney discussed artificial intelligence with Pope Leo

Pope Leo XIV waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2026 3:56 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 4:19 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney told Pope Leo XIV Canada wants to lead internationally on responsible AI.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney talked to the pontiff today about artificial intelligence.

The PMO says they spoke about how AI must serve humanity, starting with protecting individuals.

The discussion came days after the Pope issued a document calling for robust regulation of artificial intelligence.

The readout says Carney welcomed the Pope’s leadership on the issue.

Carney said Wednesday the federal government will release its long-awaited national AI strategy next week.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

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