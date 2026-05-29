Carney discussed artificial intelligence with Pope Leo

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney told Pope Leo XIV Canada wants to lead internationally on responsible AI.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney talked to the pontiff today about artificial intelligence.

The PMO says they spoke about how AI must serve humanity, starting with protecting individuals.

The discussion came days after the Pope issued a document calling for robust regulation of artificial intelligence.

The readout says Carney welcomed the Pope’s leadership on the issue.

Carney said Wednesday the federal government will release its long-awaited national AI strategy next week.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press