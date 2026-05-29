Drag queens reign at Canadian Screen Awards reality TV gala

The queens rule again.

“Canada’s Drag Race” picked up seven Canadian Screen Awards at a ceremony celebrating the best unscripted television on Friday night, including for best direction of a reality/competition series.

The Crave series also won for best writing, production design, casting, editing and sound, and hosts Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor nabbed best host or presenter for a factual or reality/competition show.

The annual awards celebrating the best Canadian films and television are being handed out over a series of events this week, culminating in a televised ceremony on Sunday night when a handful of high-profile prizes will be handed out.

Last year, the drag competition series netted eight wins, including best reality/competition series.

This year, that honour went to “The Traitors Canada,” its sole award of the night.

And the love for drag didn’t end with “Canada’s Drag Race,” as the Crave series “Drag Brunch Saved My Life” picked up two Canadian Screen Awards on Friday.

The drag makeover show won for best lifestyle program or series and best lifestyle host for Priyanka — who was the champion of the first season of “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Friday night’s big winners also included “Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story,” which took home five Canadian Screen Awards including best directing, writing, editing, sound and original music for a documentary program.

The made-for-TV documentary, which streams on Crave, explores the history of Sister Nancy’s reggae song “Bam Bam,” which is one of the most sampled vocals ever.

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” took home three awards, including for best sketch comedy show and ensemble performance, and best direction and best writing for a variety or sketch comedy show.

Earlier in the day, at a separate ceremony for broadcast news and sports, CityNews Toronto won two prizes — one for best local news anchor for Cynthia Mulligan and one for best local reporter for Afua Baah.

CTV’s investigative program “W5” won for best news or information series and best photography.

And for the first time, APTN National News won for the best national newscast.

Sportsnet’s Dan Shulman won best sports play-by-play announcer for his work during Toronto Blue Jays games, while Kevin Bieksa of “Hockey Night in Canada” won best sports analyst.

Sportsnet’s broadcast of the 4 Nations Face-off Championship: Canada vs. USA took home the award for best live sports event, and Franklin Rubinstein won best direction of a live sports event for TSN’s broadcast of the 2025 World Junior Gold Medal Game.

The Canadian Screen Awards broadcast will air Sunday evening on CBC, CTV and Global, as well as their streaming services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.