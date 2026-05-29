Canada head coach Jesse Marsch set to unveil 26-player World Cup roster

Canada is set to unveil its roster for the FIFA World Cup today.

Head coach Jesse Marsch invited 32 players to a training camp in Charlotte, N.C., this week and he plans to narrow that group to 26 tonight.

Captain Alphonso Davies is expected to be on the roster, despite missing camp as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The Bayern Munich star is one of several Canadian players working their way back from various ailments, a factor that has complicated Marsch’s decisions.

Canada will kick off the tournament against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12 before shifting to Vancouver for group stage games against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24.

The expanded 48-team tournament will see 104 games staged across Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.