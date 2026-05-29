Man wanted in Mississauga sex assault, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are on the hunt for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a Mississauga sexual assault investigation.

Detectives were contacted last week by a female victim who reported that she was approached by an unknown man in the area of Constellation and Sunray Drives and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man who stands at approximately five-foot-nine with a slim build and an accent. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and light grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.