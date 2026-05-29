Georgetown man charged in sexual assault investigation

A 28-year-old Georgetown man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police in Halton region say just after 7 p.m. on May 25, a female under the age of 16 was walking in the area of James Street and Draper Street in Georgetown when she was approached by a man, who began a conversation with her. Investigators allege he then sexually assaulted her.

Police say the young teen did not suffer any physical injuries.

On May 29, police arrested 28-year-old Sankalp Singh and charged him with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and have released the suspect’s photo.