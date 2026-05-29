Korean War refugee’s Sikh-inspired art resonates across cultures during Asian Heritage Month

Canada marks May as Asian Heritage Month, and the story of a Korean artist whose work reflects Sikh history and shared experiences of displacement is resonating across communities.

At 92 years old, Korean War refugee Duck Yull Park has spent decades carrying memories of separation, migration, and survival — themes that now live vividly through his paintings inspired by Sikh history and culture.

Born in what is now North Korea, Park was forced to flee his home at the age of 17 during the Korean War in the early 1950s, joining millions displaced by conflict and division on the Korean Peninsula.

Years later, after working as a structural engineer near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Park continued pursuing a passion he had carried since childhood — painting.

Today, his artwork is drawing attention in Canada for the way it bridges histories of two communities shaped by partition, displacement, and resilience.

Park told OMNI News he first became fascinated by Sikh art after discovering books at a library.

“When I saw those books, I was surprised that the art was very advanced,” he said. “Koreans have very old-style paintings and these paintings were very much the same.”

Through intricate paintings portraying Sikh heritage, architecture, and historical figures, Park says he found echoes of his own lived experiences.

One of his notable works — a portrait of Maharaja Duleep Singh — was displayed during a Sikh Heritage Month exhibition at the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives, where Park was also honoured for his artistic contributions.

Family friends say his work reflects more than visual beauty; it captures the emotional parallels between Korean and South Asian histories.

“When he was a young boy in North Korea, he was identified as a gifted painter and was given licence to travel parts of Korea to paint,” said Satwinder Gosal, a lawyer and longtime family friend.

“Loss of your country, loss of your community, settling in another part of the world — those are themes deeply connected to Sikh history over the last 200 years,” Gosal added. “Through his art, Korean communities can understand another aspect of Sikh history.”

Park’s paintings document stories of migration, memory, and belonging — experiences familiar to many immigrant and refugee communities across Canada.

For Park, the recognition from the South Asian community has been deeply meaningful.

“I surprised myself,” he said with a smile. “So many people gathered around my paintings, looking at them and talking about them. I was very satisfied. I thank everyone for showing it to people.”

As Asian Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and histories of Asian communities in Canada, Park’s story stands as a reminder that art can transcend borders and language — connecting communities through shared experiences of loss, resilience, and hope.