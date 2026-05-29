York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help locating a Richmond Hill man wanted in connection with a months‑long fraud investigation involving Spanish‑speaking newcomers looking to buy vehicles.

Investigators say that between January and May 2026, a suspect posed as a licensed vehicle salesperson and posted social‑media ads aimed specifically at Spanish‑speaking new Canadians.

Police allege he met victims in person, showed them vehicles that were either legitimately listed online or physically located at real dealerships, and then collected their financial information along with cash down payments.

After taking the money, investigators say the suspect cut off communication, leaving victims without a vehicle and out thousands of dollars.

Police believe the accused leveraged industry contacts to make the scheme appear legitimate, including borrowing office space to meet with victims and present himself as a professional salesperson.

A warrant has been issued for Duglas Rodriguez, 49, of Richmond Hill. He is wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, false pretence, theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime. Investigators have released his image and are appealing to the public for information about his whereabouts.

Police are urging Rodriguez to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. They also warn that anyone assisting him could face criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.