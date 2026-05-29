A Canadian is set to take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they continue to grapple with injury concerns.

Lefty Adam Macko will get the starting nod for the Blue Jays on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles (Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet+ at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT), the team announced.

The Blue Jays went into Friday without a concrete plan at pitcher, as the spot in the rotation was originally designated for Dylan Cease prior to his placement on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Now, the 25-year-old Macko will make his first career start after debuting in the majors for the Blue Jays earlier this month.

Macko has looked solid so far in his MLB cup of coffee, making six appearances since getting the call on May 17. He has yet to give up a run and has four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.

His last appearance came on Tuesday in Toronto’s 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Prior to his call-up, the lefty had appeared in 13 games for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons this season, pitching to a 4.50 ERA and 1.167 WHIP. Macko was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2019, but was acquired by Toronto in 2022 as part of the Teoscar Hernández trade.

Macko represented Canada at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) this year. He appeared in three games, pitching 2.1 innings and striking out four without allowing a run.

The Blue Jays (28-29) look to extend their three-game win streak as they open a series against the AL East division Orioles with Game 1 on Friday. Catch the action on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet+ at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT.