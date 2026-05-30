Man, 20, charged with attempted murder in Brampton shooting

A Peel Regional Police officer is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 30, 2026 3:49 pm.

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month in Brampton.

Authorities say Jessen Ebini-Kingue was arrested on May 24 and charged with attempted murder following a shooting that took place in an underground parking garage near Silver Maple Court on May 13.

According to investigators, one person was shot and transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. Their current condition was not immediately known.

Ebini-Kingue was held for a bail hearing.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 27, killed just steps from his home in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed just steps from his home in North York late Friday night. Investigators were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Family, friends of Markham firefighter fatally stabbed call for change to CAMH release procedures

CAMH has overseen the extensive treatment plan for a man found not criminally responsible in the death of an off-duty Markham firefighter.

4h ago

US says it struck a commercial ship trying to breach blockade and reach Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military stopped a merchant vessel trying to break through its blockade of Iranian ports by firing a missile into its engine room, the U.S. Central Command said on Saturday. ...

2h ago

Brampton man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A Brampton man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning. Ontario Provincial Police say just after midnight, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a crash...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man, 27, killed just steps from his home in North York shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed just steps from his home in North York late Friday night. Investigators were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Family, friends of Markham firefighter fatally stabbed call for change to CAMH release procedures

CAMH has overseen the extensive treatment plan for a man found not criminally responsible in the death of an off-duty Markham firefighter.

4h ago

US says it struck a commercial ship trying to breach blockade and reach Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military stopped a merchant vessel trying to break through its blockade of Iranian ports by firing a missile into its engine room, the U.S. Central Command said on Saturday. ...

2h ago

Brampton man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A Brampton man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning. Ontario Provincial Police say just after midnight, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a crash...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Family, friends of firefighter fatally stabbed call for change to CAMH release procedures

A man charged with murdering an off-duty firefighter at a Toronto cafe, and later found not criminally responsible, is now living in the west end while getting treatment. However, the victim's family says they weren't consulted. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:32
Warm, sunny stretch of weather continue in Toronto

The warm and sunny weather hitting Toronto is expected to continue into the weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

0:30
Esther found: Toronto police rule out criminal activity in disappearance

Toronto police say they have ruled out a criminal investigation in the disappearance of 14-year-old Esther, who was found safe at an unknown residence after nearly two weeks of being missing.

May 29, 2026 2:32 pm EST EST

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying homicide victim

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a homicide victim found last weekend in a downtown laneway garage, releasing new images and a digitally restored approximation as investigators work to confirm who the deceased person is.

May 29, 2026 12:39 pm EST EST

0:40
Canada in a technical recession as economy stalls, StatCan says

According to the latest GDP report, Canada has slipped into a technical recession as the economy stalls, Statistics Canada says.

May 29, 2026 10:45 am EST EST

More Videos