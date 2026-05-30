Man, 20, charged with attempted murder in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month in Brampton.

Authorities say Jessen Ebini-Kingue was arrested on May 24 and charged with attempted murder following a shooting that took place in an underground parking garage near Silver Maple Court on May 13.

According to investigators, one person was shot and transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. Their current condition was not immediately known.

Ebini-Kingue was held for a bail hearing.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.