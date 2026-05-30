Family, friends of Markham firefighter fatally stabbed call for change to CAMH release procedures

For Zilla Parker, looking at photos of her husband, Dominic, brings back a flood of memories for the two high school sweethearts.

“He just would walk into a room, and he could make people laugh and smile,” she recalls. “He could make me laugh and laugh and laugh, and I don’t think you can have anything better than that.”

But in 2013, their great partnership came to a heartbreaking end after the off-duty Markham firefighter was stabbed during an unprovoked attack at a cafe near Danforth and Coxwell avenues. Parker was out of town when her husband was stabbed, and the family rushed back home to be with him in his final moments.

“In the fire service, we’re all pretty close, so we all went down to the hospital and spent our last hours with him and the family,” said friend and former colleague Scott Daniel.

Nabil Huruy was charged with murder in Parker’s death, and in 2015, he was found not criminally responsible after being diagnosed with schizophrenia and cannabis use disorder.

Nabil Huruy, charged with murder in the death of Dominic Parker, is seen in this courtroom sketch

After undergoing treatment at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), the Ontario Review Board approved easing restrictions, and CAMH oversaw his move into the Parkdale community within the past year under several conditions. Documents showed he was deemed at risk but was benefiting from an extensive care plan.

Zilla tells CityNews she was not consulted about the move, adding Huruy is now living on the same street as a close family member, which has forced her into the difficult decision to stop visiting with them.

“I don’t think you should put someone in jail who did something because they have, they’re in some sort of psychosis, they obviously need treatment,” she says.

“The anxiety of this every day, worrying about, is my family gonna run into him? Am I gonna run into him?”

In a statement to CityNews, the head of forensic sciences at CAMH explained they could not specifically address the individual in question, citing patient confidentiality.

“We recognize that situations like this can be deeply distressing for victims and families. …The forensic mental health system is a highly specialized area of care, and balancing recovery, rehabilitation, and community safety requires thoughtful and careful consideration. Forensic discharge and community reintegration plans are carefully developed and subject to rigorous review before any transition occurs,” said Dr. Treena Wilkie.

A petition calling for changes to the process has been launched, and the Parker family hopes that by sharing their story, it will bring greater awareness.

“We’re not asking for revenge or punishment; an eye-for-an-eye leaves the whole world blind,” says Ryla Parker. “Considering how much we’ve been through as a family, for us to still have a position of compassion towards mental health and well-being. Why is that not being reciprocated on our end?”