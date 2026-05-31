Woodstock man, previously charged in fatal Brampton crash, arrested for stunt driving in Mississauga

A 20-year-old Woodstock man, previously charged in a fatal crash in Brampton two years ago, has been arrested on stunt driving charges in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road area around 1 a.m. on May 23.

Mitchel Hunter is facing four charges, including stunt driving and speeding, going 102 km/h in a 60 km zone. Hunter’s licence has been suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Investigators noted that Hunter was previously charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death for a November 2024 crash at Steeles Avenue and Finch Avenue, which left one man dead and two others seriously injured.

At the time of the crash, police indicated that speed and street racing were being considered as factors.

Police say Hunter, who was 19 at the time, is still awaiting trial for that crash.