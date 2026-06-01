Confirmed Ebola cases in Congo reach 282 as survivors describe their recoveries

Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, right, shakes hands with Ezo Etienne, a health worker who recovered from Ebola in Bunia, Congo, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2026 5:43 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 6:31 am.

BUNIA, Congo (AP) — At least 282 confirmed cases of Ebola have now been reported in Congo’s ongoing outbreak, the central African nation said late Sunday, as patients who recovered from the disease spoke of their indescribable joy in interviews with The Associated Press.

The outbreak remains focused in Congo’s eastern Ituri province, where 264 of the cases have been recorded, Congo’s Ministry of Health said. Congo has reported over 1,000 suspected cases with the Bundibugyo virus, the current species of Ebola, which has no approved treatment or vaccine.

According to the health ministry, the main challenges in containing the outbreak include early detection and rapid isolation of cases, rigorous contact tracing, safe and dignified burials and strengthening infection prevention and control in health facilities.

The contact tracing coverage rate so far is 45% with 220 suspected cases under investigation, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, some of the five people who have so far recovered from the disease spoke of their relief in interviews with The Associated Press.

Baraka Bulambulu, a nurse, said he was overjoyed after the last two Ebola tests on him returned negative.

Bulambulu was among those presented certificates of recovery by the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he opened a new Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, on Sunday.

“The first one came back positive, but the second and third were negative for me,” Bulambulu said with a wide grin. “Coming out of this illness alive is an indescribable joy.”

Ezo Étienne, another nurse who recovered from the disease, said he first started feeling dizzy during ward rounds at the hospital as he checked on patients.

“That was how it started,” he recalled. “I called the team and told them, ‘Something’s wrong here.’ I checked my blood pressure and saw that I was immediately experiencing hypotension (low blood pressure). I decided to rest for a bit, and a few minutes later I started vomiting.”

The WHO has said all five survivors are health workers — four nurses and a laboratory worker — a group most affected in the outbreak.

Treatments so far have mostly targeted patients’ symptoms, the organization has said.

“Your courage gives hope and your living story, that this outbreak can be stopped,” Tedros told the health workers on Sunday.

Neighboring Uganda has also reported nine cases of Ebola and closed its border with Congo seeking to limit its spread.

Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have taken place in Congo and Uganda, the Bundibugyo virus has been rare. The lack of approved vaccines and treatments, as well as the remote locations and armed violence in hot spots, have made the current response challenging.

Despite the challenges, the recoveries are “a victory worth celebrating,” said Dr. Dieudonne Mwamba Kazadi, the director-general of Congo’s National Institute of Public Health.

“It’s a strong message that it is possible to recover from Ebola when seeking care early in a dedicated health facility,” he added.

Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press




Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old woman taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead Sunday night, prompting the arrest of a 23‑year‑old woman. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of...

38m ago

Man killed in Rexdale apartment shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot and killed in a Rexdale apartment building on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard...

10h ago

Hamilton police to release details in homicide investigation of missing man

Marcin Sydor was first reported missing on April 27, after family members said they had not heard from him.

2h ago

Carney set to outline how Ottawa plans to combat antisemitism, Jewish hate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share more details on how the government is looking to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada. The Prime Minister's Office says he will give remarks...

2h ago

Top Stories

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old woman taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead Sunday night, prompting the arrest of a 23‑year‑old woman. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of...

38m ago

Man killed in Rexdale apartment shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot and killed in a Rexdale apartment building on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard...

10h ago

Hamilton police to release details in homicide investigation of missing man

Marcin Sydor was first reported missing on April 27, after family members said they had not heard from him.

2h ago

Carney set to outline how Ottawa plans to combat antisemitism, Jewish hate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share more details on how the government is looking to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada. The Prime Minister's Office says he will give remarks...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Amsterdam Bridge reopens on Toronto’s waterfront

A decades-old bridge on the waterfront has reopened, connecting residents with iconic views of Toronto’s skyline. Brandon Choghri with more on the Amsterdam Bridge.

12h ago

2:30
Rare lunar events coincide in 'blue micromoon'

Two rare lunar events are overlapping right now to create something decades in the making. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:09
Concertgoers at rogers stadium brace for commuting headaches

Factors such as rainy conditions to transit closures and long ride share wait times have disrupted concert goers experience at Rogers Stadium. Alessandra Carneiro tells on Bruno Mars fans are hoping they don't run into any commuting chaos tonight

12h ago

2:33
Israel Seizes Historic Fortress In Lebanon

Israel says it has captured Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah fire forces closures in northern Israel. Brandon Rowe reports on the widening fight despite a ceasefire.

12h ago

2:40
Sunny stretch of weather to start the month June

The first days of June are expected to have sunny weather. CityNews Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

More Videos