Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga crash with vehicle
Posted June 1, 2026 5:08 pm.
Last Updated June 1, 2026 7:07 pm.
A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving another vehicle in Mississauga on Monday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
It happened at around 3:21 p.m. at Winston Churchill Blvd., and Eglinton Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Police say the intersection is currently closed.
No further details were immediately available.
More to come