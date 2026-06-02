Palestinian students stranded in third country seeing visas processed after long wait

Palestinians walk along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed by Israeli military strikes during the Israel-Hamas war in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2026 9:57 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 11:17 am.

OTTAWA — A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lena Diab says expedited visa processing for 37 Gazan students and their families stranded in a third country is now underway.

The news follows a lengthy advocacy campaign by Canadian academics who have been calling on the government to do more for Palestinian students who have been waiting upwards of two years for a visa decision.

Advocates say about 130 Palestinian students who have been accepted at Canadian universities are still stuck abroad — many of them in Gaza, where Israel controls entries and exits.

Laura Blondeau, Diab’s director of communications, said in a statement that most of the 37 students — who are not in Gaza — have received a final decision. She did not say how many have been approved or denied.

The remaining visa interviews are scheduled for this week, said Blondeau.

She said safety remains the “top priority” and all visa applicants must complete necessary security and admissibility checks.

During a House of Commons committee meeting on May 28, NDP MP Jenny Kwan asked Diab if Canada would make special exemptions for these students, as some European countries have done.

Diab responded by saying department officials have been told to speed up visa processing for people in Gaza, but her answer was cut short by tight time limits in that period of debate.

The Canadian Press asked for clarification of Diab’s comments Friday but did not receive a response until Monday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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