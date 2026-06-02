Suspect sought after woman sprayed with aerosol in Vaughan: police

Suspect sought in connection with an assault in Vaughan on May 28, 2026. (York Regional Police/handout)

By News Staff

Posted June 2, 2026 2:14 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 2:20 pm.

York Regional Police investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a woman with an aerosol in Vaughan last week, in what police believe was a targeted incident.

Officers responded to a weapons call in the area of Steeles Avenue West and New Westminster Drive around 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Police say the woman was at a community event when she was approached by an unknown male.

“The suspect and victim had a brief interaction, then a short time later the suspect sprayed her with an aerosol irritant,” police stated in a release.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

Investigators said the suspect fled on foot in the area of Conley Street and New Westminster Drive.

“The incident is believed to be targeted. The York Regional Police Hate Crime Unit has been engaged and is working to determine whether the incident was hate-motivated,” police said.

Police have released a image of the suspect. He’s described as white, around six feet two inches tall, and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, a grey T-shirt with an Under Armour logo on the chest, black pants and black running shoes.

Suspect sought in connection with an assault in Vaughan on May 28, 2026
Suspect sought in connection with an assault in Vaughan on May 28, 2026. (York Regional Police/handout)
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