Woman wanted in alleged assault at Main Street Station

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault at Main Street Station late last month.

Toronto police say they were called to the station in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area around 5 p.m. on May 28.

The suspect allegedly assaulted a woman in an elevator before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The female suspect is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, six feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black top, black shorts, bonnet bandana, holding a green and red reusable bag. She was also walking with a toddler.

Her photo has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.