Bike Share Toronto introduces weekly pass for FIFA World Cup

Bike Share Toronto has introduced a weekly pass for the duration of the FIFA World Cup.

The City Weekly Pass will provide seven days of unlimited 90-minute rides on the classic bikes for $40. E-bikes will be $1 to unlock plus 20 cents per minute.

It will be available to purchase from June 1 to July 19 — the last day of the World Cup. The weekly pass will also come with a curated guide to hotspots across Toronto close to Bike Share stations.

Some of the spots include restaurants, places to watch FIFA and the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York and the Bentway.

Bike Share Toronto also offers pay-as-you-go pricing and a $15 daily pass.

For more details on how to purchase and unlock bikes, you can find it on the Bike Share website.