Former B.C. Mountie charged with sharing sensitive information

BOWEN ISLAND — A former RCMP officer in British Columbia has been charged with sharing sensitive information.

Michael Scoretz is facing 13 charges, including seven counts of breach of trust, after work-related material was allegedly found at his home.

Police say the 47-year-old from Bowen Island, west of Vancouver, was sworn to secrecy under the Security of Information Act, but allege he shared protected and/or classified information with people he was in a relationship with.

Mounties say Scoretz was working with the Pacific Region Integrated National Security Enforcement Team between August 2020 and February 2023.

Scoretz retired last year after joining the RCMP in 2009.

Police say none of the charges involve current national security investigations, nor were any investigations compromised.

RCMP say they won’t release further details as the case is before the courts.

The Canadian Press