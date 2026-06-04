Hamilton police investigating hate-motivated mischief targetting bus owned by Islamic School

Hamilton police say its Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a school bus was vandalized and tagged with anti-Muslim graffiti late last month. The bus is owned by the Waterdown Islamic School, and police believe the incident was hate-motivated.

It happened sometime between May 26 and May 31, 2026, when a suspect or suspects broke into the bus when it was parked at 499 Mohawk Road East in Hamilton.

Investigators say the suspect(s) discharged a fire extinguisher throughout the vehicle, damaged seats, stole property, and left anti-Muslim graffiti.

“Incidents motivated by hatred can have a significant impact on victims and create fear within the broader community,” Hamilton police said in a release. “When a vehicle connected to a faith-based school is targeted, the effects are often felt beyond those directly involved.”

In a social media post, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said she met with school administrators and parents, along with the National Council of Canadian Muslims, to hear their concerns and assure them the incident is being taken seriously.

#HamOnt Yesterday, I met with the administration and parents from Waterdown Islamic School, representatives from another local Islamic school, Chief Bergen, Inspector Murphy, and the National Council of Canadian Muslims to hear concerns following this disturbing hate-motivated… https://t.co/0XSI7cNDRl — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) June 4, 2026

Horwath said she used the visit to “reaffirm our shared commitment to keeping all residents safe, supported, and welcome in Hamilton.

“There is no place for hate in our city. Every child deserves to feel safe at school, and every family deserves to know they belong here.”

We are disturbed and shocked by the targeting and damaging of a school bus in Hamilton, ON that serviced an Islamic school in the area.



It is alleged that someone may have targeted the school bus in a parking lot full of school buses, vandalized it with Islamophobic graffiti,… pic.twitter.com/zM0mP9oGc2 — NCCM (@nccm) June 1, 2026

Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Graham McGregor also commented on the incident.

“Disgusted to learn about the vandalism that took place at Waterdown Islamic School,” he wrote on X. “Parents should never have to worry about their children’s safety at school, especially because of their faith.

“I expect those responsible will face the consequences for their actions.”

No suspect descriptions are currently available and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward to aid in their investigation.