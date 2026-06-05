Suspect sought in separate Scarborough chain snatchings

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 5, 2026 2:38 pm.

Toronto police believe the same suspect is responsible for two separate chain snatchings in Scarborough last month.

The first incident took place on Friday, May 29, at around 4:28 p.m.

Investigators say a female was walking towards a bus stop in the Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue area when she felt someone tugging at her gold necklace from behind.

She started to run away, but the suspect chased her and eventually pulled the chain off her neck.

The suspect then fled in a grey pickup truck.

The next day, police say the same suspect struck again, this time at around 4:20 p.m. in the Alton Towers Circle and McCowan Road area.

Investigators say a female and her friend were walking home from a nearby park when they were confronted by a male who forcefully ripped a gold chain off the victim’s neck.

He then fled in a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old, with a light to fair complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a face covering, and an orange and green high-visibility construction vest.

“In both incidents, the suspect had hidden from the victims before they were robbed,” a police release explains.

“The suspect vehicles are a grey pickup truck and a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee. In both incidents, the suspect was the lone occupant in the vehicle.”

Both vehicles are pictured below.

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