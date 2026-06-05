1 critically injured after 3-vehicle crash in west Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say a driver has critical injuries after a crash in Mississauga Friday afternoon. CITYNEWS / Walter Korolewych

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 5, 2026 4:23 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 5:16 pm.

Peel Regional Police officers say a person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash in the west end of Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ninth Line and Thomas Street, just east of Highway 407 and south of Brittania Road West, after 3:10 p.m.

According to a social media post, officers said one of the drivers was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Officers closed Ninth Line between Deepwood Heights and Brinwood Gate as part of their investigation.

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