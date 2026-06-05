1 critically injured after 3-vehicle crash in west Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police officers say a person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash in the west end of Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ninth Line and Thomas Street, just east of Highway 407 and south of Brittania Road West, after 3:10 p.m.

According to a social media post, officers said one of the drivers was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Officers closed Ninth Line between Deepwood Heights and Brinwood Gate as part of their investigation.

COLLISION:

Thomas St & Ninth Line #Mississauga

-3 vehicles involved

-1 driver transported via emergency run to a trauma centre in critical condition

ROAD CLOSURES:

-Ninth Line closed between Deepwood Heights and Brinwood Gate

-Expect delays in the area

-Consider alternate routes… — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 5, 2026