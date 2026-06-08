A list of Canada’s governors general since Confederation

The Governor General's flag flies on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 8, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2026 5:09 am.

OTTAWA — Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will be sworn in as Canada’s 31st governor general today. Here’s a list of all who have come before her.

Mary Simon: 2021-2026, Inuit leader

Julie Payette: 2017-2021

David Johnston: 2010-2017

Michaëlle Jean: 2005-2010

Adrienne Clarkson: 1999-2005

Roméo LeBlanc: 1995-1999

Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995

Jeanne Sauvé: 1984-1990

Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984

Jules Léger: 1974-1979

Roland Michener: 1967-1974

Georges Vanier: 1959-1967

Vincent Massey: 1952-1959

Note: Massey was the first Canadian-born governor general. All governors general since 1952 have been Canadian.

Lord Alexander: 1946-1952

Lord Athlone: 1940-1946

Lord Tweedsmuir: 1935-1940

Lord Bessborough: 1931-1935

Lord Willingdon: 1926-1931

Lord Byng: 1921-1926

Duke of Devonshire: 1916-1921

Duke of Connaught: 1911-1916

Lord Grey: 1904-1911

Lord Minto: 1898-1904

Lord Aberdeen: 1893-1898

Lord Stanley: 1888-1893

The Marquess of Lansdowne: 1883-1888

Lord Lorne: 1878-1883

Lord Dufferin: 1872-1878

Lord Lisgar: 1869-1872

Lord Monck: 1867-1868

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press




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